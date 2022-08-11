'Lower your salary, p****' - Barcelona fans hurl abuses at Frenkie De Jong (VIDEO)

Frenkie De Jong's transfer saga has been dragging for over two months, with Manchester United and Chelsea linked. Meanwhile, Barcelona fans have hurled abuses at the Dutchman to lower his pay.

As far as the situation involving Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong is concerned, it has been uncertain for over a couple of months. While he is currently contracted to Spanish giants Barcelona, he has been constantly on the radar of English giants Manchester United, which reportedly has an €85 million deal with the Catalan. However, the Dutchman is yet to agree on personal terms with the Red Devils. Since last week, fellow English giants Chelsea has also displayed interest in De Jong and is reportedly close to agreeing on an €80 million deal. However, he is unwilling to leave Camp Nou, while Barca has been asking him to take a pay cut if he intends to stay.

Nevertheless, reports suggest that De Jong does not agree to a pay cut, while he is still desperate to have the €17 million that Barcelona owes him in dues. Also, the club reportedly threatened to terminate his contract recently, terming it 'illegal', as it violated some club reforms. Some fans have hurled abuses at him to take a pay cut.

The fan abuse incident probably happened on Wednesday when De Jong was heading to Barcelona's club ground for training. It has not just been the case with the Dutchman but also with Danish striker Martin Braithwaite, who was booed by the fans during the club's latest pre-season friendly. Even he is not willing to leave Camp Nou unless he is fully compensated with the amount he is owed for the final two years of his contract.

Diario Sport has shared a video of fans abusing De Jong, where a fan can be heard saying, "lower your salary, you b****." Barcelona has been trying hard to raise more funds, leading to its players taking wage deferrals. In its recent statement, the club said, "The club's and the player's representatives have agreed in principle that allows an adjustment to salaries for the current season for an amount of €122 million fixed remuneration. Added to that is the deferral for up to three years of variable remuneration from this season, budgeted at approximately €50 million. The agreement is pending ratification in the coming days."