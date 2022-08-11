Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Lower your salary, p****' - Barcelona fans hurl abuses at Frenkie De Jong (VIDEO)

    Frenkie De Jong's transfer saga has been dragging for over two months, with Manchester United and Chelsea linked. Meanwhile, Barcelona fans have hurled abuses at the Dutchman to lower his pay.

    Lower your salary, p**** - Barcelona fans hurl abuses at Frenkie De Jong amid transfer saga (VIDEO)-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Barcelona, First Published Aug 11, 2022, 1:18 PM IST

    As far as the situation involving Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong is concerned, it has been uncertain for over a couple of months. While he is currently contracted to Spanish giants Barcelona, he has been constantly on the radar of English giants Manchester United, which reportedly has an €85 million deal with the Catalan. However, the Dutchman is yet to agree on personal terms with the Red Devils. Since last week, fellow English giants Chelsea has also displayed interest in De Jong and is reportedly close to agreeing on an €80 million deal. However, he is unwilling to leave Camp Nou, while Barca has been asking him to take a pay cut if he intends to stay.

    Nevertheless, reports suggest that De Jong does not agree to a pay cut, while he is still desperate to have the €17 million that Barcelona owes him in dues. Also, the club reportedly threatened to terminate his contract recently, terming it 'illegal', as it violated some club reforms. Some fans have hurled abuses at him to take a pay cut.

    ALSO READ: CRISTIANO RONALDO SENDS STRONG MESSAGE TO CRITICS AS MAN UNITED GEARS UP TO BOUNCE BACK

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Diario SPORT (@diariosport)

    The fan abuse incident probably happened on Wednesday when De Jong was heading to Barcelona's club ground for training. It has not just been the case with the Dutchman but also with Danish striker Martin Braithwaite, who was booed by the fans during the club's latest pre-season friendly. Even he is not willing to leave Camp Nou unless he is fully compensated with the amount he is owed for the final two years of his contract.

    Diario Sport has shared a video of fans abusing De Jong, where a fan can be heard saying, "lower your salary, you b****." Barcelona has been trying hard to raise more funds, leading to its players taking wage deferrals. In its recent statement, the club said, "The club's and the player's representatives have agreed in principle that allows an adjustment to salaries for the current season for an amount of €122 million fixed remuneration. Added to that is the deferral for up to three years of variable remuneration from this season, budgeted at approximately €50 million. The agreement is pending ratification in the coming days."

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2022, 1:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Liverpool prepares bid for Matheus Nunes as Thiago Alcantara suffers injury - Reports-ayh

    Liverpool prepares bid for Matheus Nunes as Thiago Alcantara suffers injury - Reports

    Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after Commonwealth Games 2022 snt

    Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after Commonwealth Games 2022

    football Zlatan Ibrahimovic fans stunned after AC Milan star shows off muscular legs 11 weeks post surgery snt

    'Are you human?' Zlatan Ibrahimovic fans stunned after AC Milan star shows off muscular legs post surgery

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil launches unique jaguar-inspired kits (VIDEO)-ayh

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil launches unique jaguar-inspired kits (VIDEO)

    football Barcelona and Chelsea 'very close' to reaching 80 million euros deal for Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong snt

    Barcelona and Chelsea 'very close' to reaching 80 million euros deal for Frenkie de Jong

    Recent Stories

    Leaked Laal Singh Chaddha becomes prey of torrent sites drb

    Leaked! Laal Singh Chaddha becomes prey of torrent sites

    Good news for Apple users No delays with iPhone 14 launch suggest latest reports gcw

    Good news for Apple users! No delays with iPhone 14 launch, suggest latest reports

    football epl Cristiano Ronaldo sends strong message to critics as Manchester United gears up to bounce back against Brentford snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo sends strong message to critics as Man United gears up to bounce back

    Biomentors makes it into list of top five leading NEET Coaching Institutes in India-snt

    Biomentors makes it into list of top five leading NEET Coaching Institutes in India

    Liverpool prepares bid for Matheus Nunes as Thiago Alcantara suffers injury - Reports-ayh

    Liverpool prepares bid for Matheus Nunes as Thiago Alcantara suffers injury - Reports

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon