    Raphael Varane bids farewell to Manchester United with emotional message ahead of departure

    Ahead of his departure from Manchester United, Raphael Varane delivers an emotional farewell message to the club's supporters. Injuries have restricted his appearances during his tenure, but Varane expresses gratitude for the opportunity to represent the iconic club and shares fond memories of his time at Old Trafford. He anticipates an emotional farewell during the final home game of the season.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 15, 2024, 12:05 AM IST

    Injuries have limited Varane to just 93 appearances during his three seasons at Manchester United, from which he will depart upon the expiration of his contract this summer.

    Addressing Manchester United supporters on social media, the former France international expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play for the esteemed club and don the iconic jersey. He reminisced about the overwhelming atmosphere at Old Trafford during his initial visit as a United player, expressing his deep affection for the club and its fans. Varane emphasized the profound significance of representing Manchester United and described it as a cherished home for his family.

    He reflected on memorable moments shared with the fans, particularly at Wembley, and expressed optimism for the club's future under new ownership. Varane concluded by announcing his intention to bid farewell to Old Trafford during the final home game of the season, anticipating an emotional farewell.

