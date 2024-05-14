Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BCCI's informal talks with IPL coach Stephen Fleming sparks speculation for Indian cricket's team

    Recent informal discussions between BCCI and IPL coach Stephen Fleming have ignited speculation about the future leadership of the Indian cricket team.

    cricket BCCI's informal talks with IPL coach Stephen Fleming sparks speculation for Indian cricket's team osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 14, 2024, 11:38 PM IST

    Reports suggest that BCCI has informally reached out to Stephen Fleming, who has served as the coach of Chennai Super Kings for an extended period. However, it remains uncertain whether Fleming will submit an application, considering the demand of committing to the Indian team for 10 months every year. The deadline for applications is set for May 27.

    Also Read: Harbhajan Singh criticises IPL scheduling impact on India's T20 World Cup preparations

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 11:41 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Harbhajan Singh criticises IPL scheduling impact on India's T20 World Cup preparations osf

    Harbhajan Singh criticises IPL scheduling impact on India's T20 World Cup preparations

    Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board appoints David Reid from CSK as mental and skill conditioning coach osf

    Pakistan Cricket Board appoints David Reid from CSK as mental and skill conditioning coach

    Rahul Beku RCB fans root for LSG captain's return to Bengaluru franchise for IPL 2025; WATCH viral video snt

    'Rahul Beku': RCB fans root for LSG captain's return to Bengaluru franchise for IPL 2025; WATCH viral video

    IPL 2024: After outburst, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka hosts KL Rahul for dinner, pic of duo hugging goes viral snt

    IPL 2024: After outburst, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka hosts KL Rahul for dinner, pic of duo hugging goes viral

    BCCI conditions or new India head coach: Below 60 years, played minimum 30 Tests or 50 ODIs & more snt

    BCCI's conditions or new India head coach: Below 60 years, played minimum 30 Tests or 50 ODIs & more

    Recent Stories

    If you were born in Pakistan would've kidnapped you Cab driver's shocker to Canadian woman (WATCH) snt

    'If you were born in Pakistan, would've kidnapped you': Cab driver's shocker to Canadian woman (WATCH)

    PoK unrest: 3 killed in firing, teargas shelling by security forces, slogans raised during funeral (WATCH) snt

    PoK unrest: 3 killed in firing, teargas shelling by security forces, slogans raised during funeral (WATCH)

    Cash-strapped Pakistan to privatise all SOEs, including loss-making Pakistan International Airlines: PM Sharif snt

    Cash-strapped Pakistan to privatise all SOEs, including loss-making Pakistan International Airlines: PM Sharif

    Cricket Harbhajan Singh criticises IPL scheduling impact on India's T20 World Cup preparations osf

    Harbhajan Singh criticises IPL scheduling impact on India's T20 World Cup preparations

    Swati Maliwal life under threat': Ex-husband makes shocking claim; asks Sanjay Singh to stop acting (WATCH) snt

    'Swati Maliwal's life under threat': Ex-husband makes shocking claim; asks Sanjay Singh to stop acting (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon