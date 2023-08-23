Premier League 2023/24: Lucas Paqueta under scrutiny; Investigation on suspicious betting activities

Lucas Paqueta, the West Ham midfielder, finds himself at the center of an inquiry by the Football Association (FA) into unsettling betting patterns. These patterns revolve around bets placed on Paqueta receiving yellow cards in various Premier League matches.

Lucas Paqueta, the West Ham midfielder, has come under scrutiny as the Football Association (FA) launches an inquiry into suspicious betting patterns involving bets placed on the player receiving yellow cards during various Premier League matches. Initiated following Paqueta's late booking in West Ham's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa last season, the investigation now reportedly encompasses his bookings in the victory over Leeds in May and the recent campaign opener against Bournemouth. Paqueta strongly refutes any wrongdoing and is reportedly taken aback by the allegations. It's worth noting that there is no suggestion that the player himself placed any of the bets. Both the FA and West Ham have chosen to remain silent on the matter publicly.

How did the investigation originate?

The unusual betting activities came to light after several substantial bets were made on Paqueta's likelihood of receiving a booking during the Villa game, originating from Brazil, his home country.

Remarkably, these bets were made through newly-created accounts linked to addresses near the player's hometown, Paqueta Island, close to Rio de Janeiro. Some of these wagers were placed with Betway, West Ham's shirt sponsor. This bookmaker's involvement raised suspicions due to its uncommon usage in Brazil.

What's on the horizon for Paqueta?

At present, Paqueta has not been charged with any offence. Consequently, there is no impediment for David Moyes to continue selecting one of his pivotal players.

Having played and even scored in the recent 3-1 victory against Chelsea, Paqueta is anticipated to start again when West Ham faces Brighton over the upcoming weekend. However, he has been omitted from the Brazilian national team for the forthcoming international break. A potential transfer to Manchester City fell through upon the Premier League champions learning about the FA's inquiry.

While a meeting with the FA was scheduled for this week, it's been postponed due to Paqueta's legal team being unavailable. Unfortunately, the issue is unlikely to be resolved before the transfer window closes.

What are the repercussions?

It's important to highlight that Paqueta could potentially be absolved of any misconduct. An analogous case involving former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was cleared earlier this year after he was investigated for receiving a yellow card against Leeds in December 2021.

Recent high-profile cases involving England internationals Ivan Toney, Kieran Trippier, and Daniel Sturridge have found them guilty of betting offences. However, these cases differ significantly from Paqueta's situation. Toney was found guilty of placing his own bets (footballers are prohibited from betting on football), while Trippier and Sturridge's offences centred around sharing insider information with associates about prospective transfers.

A notable aspect is that there's no precedent of a Premier League player being found guilty of intentionally accumulating yellow cards for the sake of a betting scheme. Nonetheless, in 2018, Lincoln City defender Bradley Wood was slapped with a six-year ban due to match-fixing infractions involving bets on his bookings during the preceding season's FA Cup run.

