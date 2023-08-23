Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AFC Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo's breathtaking goal denied by handball controversy (Watch)

    In a riveting encounter between Al Nassr and Shabab Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo found himself at the center of a fiery debate as his spectacular bicycle kick was denied by a contentious handball decision. 

    The football world was witness to a remarkable incident during Al Nassr's AFC Champions League play-off against Shabab Al Ahli, as Cristiano Ronaldo found himself at the heart of a heated debate following a stunning bicycle kick that was denied by a contentious handball decision. In an encounter brimming with anticipation, the Portugal international showcased his unparalleled skill as he executed a trademark bicycle kick during Tuesday's clash. However, the trajectory of his mesmerising strike was deflected by Saeed Suleiman, leaving Ronaldo in disbelief as his appeal for a penalty resonated throughout the stadium.

    The turning point of this enthralling contest came as Ronaldo's astounding shot ricocheted off Suleimanl's arm, deviating the ball from its intended path. Despite the blatant infringement, the referee chose not to award a penalty, disregarding the defender's raised arm that had undeniably played a role in steering the ball away from its course.

    The aftermath of this controversial incident witnessed an impassioned Ronaldo in disbelief, as the decision to dismiss his appeals for a penalty raised eyebrows among players, fans, and pundits alike. The contentious nature of the handball ruling underscored the subjective nature of refereeing decisions, often fueling debates on fairness and accuracy.

    Nevertheless, Ronaldo's resilience and determination manifested on the field as his team emerged triumphant, securing a 4-2 victory with stoppage-time goals from Anderson Talisca and Marcelo Brozović. Despite the swirling controversy, the outcome of the match highlighted the unpredictable and thrilling nature of football, where the drama unfolds at every turn.

    As debates continue to swirl around the handball incident, one thing remains clear: Cristiano Ronaldo's relentless pursuit of excellence and his ability to captivate audiences with his incredible skill and dedication continue to make him a central figure in the footballing world.

