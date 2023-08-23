Premier League 2023/24: Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir undergoes medical assessment at Manchester United

Manchester United is actively pursuing the acquisition of the Turkish goalkeeper Bayindir to strengthen their goalkeeping ranks and provide essential cover for their first-choice goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

In the lead-up to a potential transfer from Fenerbahce to Manchester United, Altay Bayindir has successfully undergone a comprehensive medical assessment by the club. Manchester United has set their sights on the Turkey international as a potential solution to bolster their goalkeeping options and provide backup for primary goalkeeper Andre Onana. Reports indicate that Bayindir could be secured for a transfer fee of around £6 million. Erik ten Hag, United's manager, aims to acquire an additional goalkeeper due to the impending departure of Dean Henderson, who seeks regular first-team opportunities. In addition, Nathan Bishop and David de Gea have also left the club during this summer transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano's update, Manchester United representatives have met with the goalkeeper in Athens to oversee Bayindir's medical assessments, paving the way for the 25-year-old's transition to the Premier League. Standing at an imposing 6 feet 6 inches, Bayindir has earned five caps representing Turkey on the international stage. Notably, he has featured in 145 matches across various competitions for Fenerbahce, culminating in a Turkish Cup triumph during the 2022/23 season.

Anticipating Bayindir's departure, Fenerbahce has already set their sights on a replacement. The club is reportedly nearing an agreement to acquire Dominik Livaković from Dinamo Zagreb. Livaković, who showcased his talent as Croatia advanced to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is poised to step into the goalkeeping role for Fenerbahce.

