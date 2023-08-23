Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Premier League 2023/24: Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir undergoes medical assessment at Manchester United

    Manchester United is actively pursuing the acquisition of the Turkish goalkeeper Bayindir to strengthen their goalkeeping ranks and provide essential cover for their first-choice goalkeeper, Andre Onana. 

    Football Premier League 2023/24: Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir undergoes medical assessment at Manchester United osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 5:27 PM IST

    In the lead-up to a potential transfer from Fenerbahce to Manchester United, Altay Bayindir has successfully undergone a comprehensive medical assessment by the club. Manchester United has set their sights on the Turkey international as a potential solution to bolster their goalkeeping options and provide backup for primary goalkeeper Andre Onana. Reports indicate that Bayindir could be secured for a transfer fee of around £6 million. Erik ten Hag, United's manager, aims to acquire an additional goalkeeper due to the impending departure of Dean Henderson, who seeks regular first-team opportunities. In addition, Nathan Bishop and David de Gea have also left the club during this summer transfer window.

    According to Fabrizio Romano's update, Manchester United representatives have met with the goalkeeper in Athens to oversee Bayindir's medical assessments, paving the way for the 25-year-old's transition to the Premier League. Standing at an imposing 6 feet 6 inches, Bayindir has earned five caps representing Turkey on the international stage. Notably, he has featured in 145 matches across various competitions for Fenerbahce, culminating in a Turkish Cup triumph during the 2022/23 season.

    Anticipating Bayindir's departure, Fenerbahce has already set their sights on a replacement. The club is reportedly nearing an agreement to acquire Dominik Livaković from Dinamo Zagreb. Livaković, who showcased his talent as Croatia advanced to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is poised to step into the goalkeeping role for Fenerbahce.

    Also Read: Premier League 2023/24: Liverpool's Mac Allister wins appeal against red card versus Bournemouth

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 5:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football AFC Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo's breathtaking goal denied by handball controversy (Watch) osf

    AFC Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo's breathtaking goal denied by handball controversy (Watch)

    Cricket Heath Streak 'hurt' by rumours of death; Zimbabwe legend demands apology from 'the source' osf

    Heath Streak 'hurt' by rumours of death; Zimbabwe legend demands apology from 'the source'

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: R Ashwin expresses frustration over criticisms of India squad selection osf

    Asia Cup 2023: R Ashwin expresses frustration over criticisms of India squad selection

    Football Premier League 2023/24: Liverpool's Mac Allister wins appeal against red card versus Bournemouth osf

    Premier League 2023/24: Liverpool's Mac Allister wins appeal against red card versus Bournemouth

    Spain PM Pedro Sanchez blasts football boss Luis Rubiales over Women's World Cup 2023 kiss controversy snt

    Spain PM Pedro Sanchez blasts football boss Luis Rubiales over Women's World Cup 2023 kiss controversy

    Recent Stories

    Chandrayaan 3 LIVE India historic moon mission watch here gcw

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Vikram Lander manoeuvres for Moon landing

    Bengaluru's elevated corridor through Bannerghatta National Park gets Wildlife Board's approval vkp

    Bengaluru's elevated corridor through Bannerghatta National Park gets Wildlife Board's approval

    Chandrayaan 3: Popular Bengaluru restaurant hosts 'watch party' for audience to watch Moon landing vkp

    Chandrayaan 3: Popular Bengaluru restaurant hosts 'watch party' for audience to watch Moon landing 

    'Psycho monkey': A nightmare for people of Kerala's Malappuram anr

    'Psycho monkey': A nightmare for people of Kerala's Malappuram

    Chandrayaan 3 landing: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sculpture of India's moon mission WATCH AJR

    Chandrayaan-3 landing: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sculpture of India's moon mission | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon