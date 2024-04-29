Police-fans clashes erupt outside Tottenham stadium after Arsenal's win; video captures tense scenes (WATCH)

Following Sunday's Premier League north London Derby, footage has surfaced depicting clashes between police officers and fans outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Following Sunday's Premier League north London Derby, footage has surfaced depicting clashes between police officers and fans outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Despite a thrilling second-half comeback attempt by the hosts, Arsenal clinched a 3-2 victory over their bitter rivals.

Goals from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz, along with a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg own goal, propelled Arsenal to victory, despite Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min's efforts for Tottenham in the frantic second half.

The win catapulted Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table and marked their first back-to-back league victories at Tottenham in 36 years. However, the match was marred by unsightly scenes as footage captured confrontations between fans and police outside the stadium.

In the footage, a significant group of police officers is seen engaging with fans, with some supporters being visibly dragged along the ground. Another fan appears to be shoved to the ground and subjected to repeated strikes by officers wearing riot helmets and high-visibility jackets.

Amidst the conflict outside the stadium, another individual intervenes, seemingly attempting to assist the supporter who is being subjected to force. However, they too appear to be dragged away by the authorities.

The tense situation escalates further as projectiles and drinks are hurled at the police officers by onlookers, adding to the chaos and intensity of the scene.

A separate video posted on TikTok captured the perspective of home supporters inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, observing a conflict between police officers and a sizable group of fans outside. It remains uncertain whether these two clips depict the same incident at the stadium.

Reports had surfaced indicating that away supporters had managed to infiltrate the home end for the highly anticipated clash between the local rivals. An Arsenal supporter was spotted at full-time amidst the home crowd, proudly displaying their Arsenal shirt as the players celebrated their significant victory on the pitch.

In a post-match interview, the Arsenal supporter clarified that he had unintentionally purchased a ticket for the wrong section of the stadium, having traveled all the way from Australia to support his beloved team.

The longstanding rivalry between the two local clubs has been marked by significant tension, with verbal abuse frequently exchanged between players on the pitch by both sets of fans.

During last season's match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, an incident occurred where a fan kicked Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the back before swiftly retreating. At the conclusion of the match, as Ramsdale approached the section with Tottenham fans to retrieve his water bottle, a fan descended from the stands and appeared to kick the goalkeeper once again.

