Paris Olympics 2024: Indian golfer Diksha Dagar 'committed and focused' on performing well (WATCH)

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar, who last week became the first Indian golfer to tee off in a 100 Ladies European Tour events, will be on a packed European sojourn ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024 in July-August.

When Indian golfer Diksha Dagar first stepped onto the Olympic stage in Tokyo, she was simply grateful for the opportunity. Now, with a Deaflympics gold medal under her belt and a newfound sense of balance and stability, the 23-year-old Indian golfer is determined to make her mark at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

Having recently marked her milestone as the first Indian golfer to compete in 100 Ladies European Tour events, Dagar is embarking on a rigorous European tour in preparation for the Olympics in July-August. Alongside Aditi Ashok, with whom she debuted in Tokyo, Dagar is set to compete in at least nine events across Europe, starting with the Amundi German Masters in Berlin this week. Her focus is on delivering a strong performance when it matters most in Paris.

"All events from here on will be like an Olympics for me," Dagar said on the 'Fit India Champions Podcast', a series that features India's top sportspersons.

"In Tokyo, I was happy just participating. It was a great experience, learning and motivation for me. For Paris, I am more committed and focused on performing well rather than just participating," she said.

Dagar's journey in golf is nothing short of remarkable. As a left-handed player, she stands out, but it's her unique distinction of competing in both the Olympics for the able-bodied and the Deaflympics that truly sets her apart. Born deaf, she hasn't let her hearing impairment hinder her passion for the sport. With the assistance of a Cochlear implant, she's been able to pursue her dreams on the course.

Under the guidance of her father, Colonel Narinder Dagar, Dagar has achieved notable success in the Deaflympics, clinching a silver in 2017 in Turkey and securing gold in 2022 in Brazil. Transitioning to the professional circuit in 2019, she continues to inspire with her talent and determination, proving that obstacles are no match for her drive to succeed in golf.

"I really want to get into the LPGA. That will test my levels. I want to finish in world top 50," Dagar, currently ranked 147th in the world, said.

"Focusing on my discipline and process in all the tournaments that I am going to play will be important," said the Novak Djokovic fan.

Dagar's inclusion in the Tokyo Olympics was a stroke of fate, stepping in as a last-minute replacement for South African golfer Paula Reto. Despite this sudden opportunity, Dagar has proven her worth in the professional circuit with three titles to her name and currently holds the 37th spot in the Olympic rankings.

Her dedication to the sport has earned her a spot in the Sports Authority of India's prestigious Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS), where she joins Aditi Ashok as one of only two golfers to receive funding. This support from TOPS underscores the recognition of her potential and the commitment to nurture her talent.

Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Dagar is set to receive financial assistance of Rs 35.48 lakh to aid her participation in the crucial pre-Olympic tournaments, commencing this week. With this backing, she is well-equipped to pursue her Olympic aspirations and further solidify her presence on the international golfing stage.

"I have improved on various aspects related to mental make-up, dealing with expectations, training, fitness, travel and preparation. In a way, I have kind of one my graduation and doing Masters' degree in nuances of professional golf. I am more balanced, stable and a happier pro," Dagar told SAI Media from Berlin on Tuesday.

With a triumphant victory at a tournament in South Africa during her professional debut in 2019, Dagar has unequivocally demonstrated her ability to excel on the grandest of stages.

"Golf and especially professional women's golf in India is at a very nascent level. Hope more girls and parents get inspired to take up this beautiful game. I also wish and hope for more support for women's golf which is quite low at the moment. Happy to have reached a milestone and I guess it is equivalent to playing a 100 Test matches," Dagar added.

Latest Videos