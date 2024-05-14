Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Premier League: Postecoglou claims '100% of Spurs fans' want to beat Man City even if it hands Arsenal title

    Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is adamant that his team's fans are fully behind their quest to defeat Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Tuesday, asserting that every supporter is eager for victory, even if it means Arsenal clinching the title.

    Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is adamant that his team's fans are fully behind their quest to defeat Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Tuesday, asserting that every supporter is eager for victory, even if it means Arsenal clinching the title. The Spurs manager emphasizes that the essence of sportsmanship rejects any notion of wanting to lose under any circumstance.

    Postecoglou anticipates an atmosphere charged with passion and positivity at the season's last home game, with fans prioritizing the team's sustained growth over reveling in North London rivalries.

    "I understand rivalry, I was part of one of the biggest ones in the world in the last couple of years with Celtic and Rangers," said Postecoglou. "But I will never understand if someone wants their own team to lose."

    "That’s not what sport is about. It’s not what I love about the game. What I love more than anything is the competitiveness, challenging yourself to beat someone and coming out successful. Anything outside of that, it’s got nothing to do with sport," the Spurs manager added.

    He further stated, "If other people want to treat it that way, that they get pleasure from other people’s misery, that’s not how I’ve lived my life and how I perceive my role. My role is to bring success to this football club and I know 100 per cent of Spurs supporters want us to win, to be successful and win trophies."

    "Winning tomorrow night will help us bring joy to 100 per cent of Spurs supporters," Postecoglou said ahead of the Manchester City clash.

    City's potential fourth consecutive title hangs in the balance with crucial fixtures against Spurs and West Ham ahead. However, any misstep could hand Arsenal the initiative, who currently lead by a single point but have only one match remaining against Everton at home.

    Despite the intense sub-plot, Postecoglou maintains unwavering focus on his team's performance. A victory against City would bring Tottenham within two points of fourth-placed Aston Villa, setting up a thrilling final day where Spurs face Sheffield United and Villa take on an in-form Crystal Palace. Postecoglou's side would undoubtedly relish the opportunity to compete for a coveted Champions League berth.

    Securing a win against Pep Guardiola's formidable team would undoubtedly bolster Postecoglou's managerial credentials, adding another significant achievement to his resume.

    "There’s a pretty simple notion to this," added Postecoglou.

    "There’s a game of football, what do you think we’re going to do? Or any team on this planet, aren’t they just going to try to win? Now, how that makes people feel, I’m not really fussed. I don’t really care, but why would we shy away from a challenge? How are we ever going to become a team that wins things if in the big games we shy away from it?" the Spurs boss said.

    Despite ongoing injury concerns, Spurs face another setback with Yves Bissouma sidelined due to a knee injury, while Richarlison will be out for three weeks due to a calf problem. Additionally, the absence of a recognized left-back further complicates matters.

    However, Tottenham can draw confidence from their impressive recent home record against City, who have yet to find the back of the net in a league match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Postecoglou emphasizes the significance of unwavering support from the fans, urging them to stand firmly behind the team despite the challenges they face.

    "You know against City there will be times when you have to defend, when you have to suffer, and they will put you under pressure," he said. "If we have the crowd behind us we can ride those moments and have our own moments."

