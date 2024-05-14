GADGET

iPhone update: 5 BIG features rolled out with iOS 17.5

iOS 17.5 rolled out

Apple plans to introduce its next iteration of iOS update, iOS 18, at the upcoming WWDC 2024. The latest update is iOS 17.5, and focuses heavily on bug fixes.

1. Apple News+

This new feature allows users to seamlessly access the Today feed and News+ tab even in the unavailability of an internet connection.

2. Repair State

Now users no longer need to disable Find My iPhone before sending their device to Apple for repair.

3. Bug fixes

Additionally, the update includes various improvements and fixes aimed at enhancing the overall stability and performance of iOS devices.

4. Tracking Notification

Users will receive notifications if a compatible Bluetooth tracker is detected in close proximity. Notably this feature extends beyond Apple's own AirTags, enhancing security.

5. Web distribution

For European Union users, iOS 17.5 enables downloading of apps onto iPhones directly from the web. 

Eligible iPhones

Any iPhone from the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, or iPhone XR launched in 2018 onwards is compatible.

