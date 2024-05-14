iPhone update: 5 BIG features rolled out with iOS 17.5

GADGET
Apple plans to introduce its next iteration of iOS update, iOS 18, at the upcoming WWDC 2024. The latest update is iOS 17.5, and focuses heavily on bug fixes.
This new feature allows users to seamlessly access the Today feed and News+ tab even in the unavailability of an internet connection.
Now users no longer need to disable Find My iPhone before sending their device to Apple for repair.
Additionally, the update includes various improvements and fixes aimed at enhancing the overall stability and performance of iOS devices.
Users will receive notifications if a compatible Bluetooth tracker is detected in close proximity. Notably this feature extends beyond Apple's own AirTags, enhancing security.
For European Union users, iOS 17.5 enables downloading of apps onto iPhones directly from the web.
Any iPhone from the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, or iPhone XR launched in 2018 onwards is compatible.