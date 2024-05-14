Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bronny James cleared for NBA participation in Chicago draft combine

    Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has received medical clearance to participate in the NBA draft combine in Chicago. The decision comes after Bronny's recovery from a cardiac event and subsequent procedure, allowing him to showcase his skills for potential NBA teams.

    Basketball
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 14, 2024, 4:36 AM IST

    NBA franchises have been informed that Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers' superstar LeBron James, has been given the green light to join the Chicago draft combine this week. According to a source familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press, teams received a memo on Monday confirming Bronny James' medical clearance to compete in the league. The decision was reported first by ESPN.

    Bronny James, who stands at 6 feet 4 inches, played 25 games for Southern California during his freshman season, showcasing his abilities on the court. Despite suffering a cardiac event during a practice session in July 2023 and undergoing a procedure to address a congenital heart defect, he has since recovered and been deemed fit to play professional basketball.

    A panel of three doctors evaluated his medical records to assess his fitness to play, ultimately determining that he is ready to participate in NBA activities, including the draft combine.

    While Bronny James is listed on a roster for on-court games scheduled for Tuesday, participation plans at the combine are subject to change. Additionally, all players are expected to engage in media sessions.

    As Bronny weighs his options, he must decide by the end of the month whether to enter the NBA draft or return to college basketball for another season. His father, LeBron James, has expressed interest in the possibility of playing alongside his son in the NBA but emphasised that the decision ultimately lies with Bronny.

