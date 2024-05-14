BCCI's conditions or new India head coach: Below 60 years, played minimum 30 Tests or 50 ODIs & more

The BCCI on Monday announced the opening for applications for the position of head coach of the Indian men's cricket team. The tenure will be three and a half years, with the current coach Rahul Dravid's term concluding after the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the Americas next month. The deadline for submission is May 27, 2024, as per the board's media release.

"The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates," the release further stated.

The newly selected coach will assume responsibility for the team from July 1, following the T20 World Cup in the Americas, and will serve until December 31, 2027. The BCCI specified that candidates, under 60 years of age, must have participated in a minimum of 30 Tests or 50 ODIs and held a similar role with a full member Test nation for at least two years.

In a recent statement, BCCI secretary Jay Shah noted that Rahul Dravid would need to reapply if he intends to continue in the position after the T20 World Cup.

"Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end. He has to reapply if he has to continue. We are looking for a long-term coach, for three years," Shah had informed select media recently.

The proposed extended tenure of 3.5 years poses a challenge for Rahul Dravid to reapply, given his current stint in the role since November 2021. Originally, his two-year contract concluded with last year's 50-over World Cup, but it was extended due to the urgency in appointing a new coach before India's tour of South Africa and the T20 World Cup in the Americas.

Nevertheless, the incoming coach will face significant responsibilities during the tenure. These may commence with the away white-ball series in Sri Lanka in July, followed by two home Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand. Subsequently, the team will travel to Australia for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India currently holds.

Further, there are key events such as the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in 2025, along with a tour to England later that year. In 2026, India and Sri Lanka will co-host the T20 World Cup, followed by the 50-over World Cup in South Africa in 2027.

Additionally, the new coach will need to navigate the transition from batting stalwarts like Virat Kohli and current captain Rohit Sharma, who are approaching the twilight of their illustrious careers at 35 and 37 years, respectively.

