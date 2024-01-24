Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Oday Dabbagh shines as Palestine scripts first ever Asian Cup victory

    Palestine secures their first-ever Asian Cup victory with a resounding 3-0 win over Hong Kong.

    Football Oday Dabbagh shines as Palestine scripts first ever Asian Cup victory osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

    Palestine's national football team secured a historic 3-0 triumph over Hong Kong, marking their first-ever victory in the Asian Cup. This significant win not only propelled them into the last 16 but also fulfilled a promise to the Palestinian people, according to the team's captain, Musab Al-Battat. Oday Dabbagh emerged as the hero with two crucial goals, and the celebratory scenes on the pitch reflected the emotional journey for a team that has faced challenges amid the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

    Despite losing 2-1 to group winners Iran, the United Arab Emirates advanced to the knockout rounds in second place in Group C. The victory holds particular significance, given the personal losses experienced by players and staff in the ongoing conflict. The triumph is a poignant moment of joy and unity, with the Palestinian team succeeding on the international stage amid challenging circumstances.

    Captain Musab Al-Battat said that his men had made good on "a promise we made to the Palestinian people".

    "I would like to thank all those who supported us," he said.

    "We managed to put a smile on the faces of those who follow us... inside or outside Palestine."

    Also Read: Liverpool confirms severity of Mohamed Salah's injury; Extensive rehabilitation program ahead for the forward

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 3:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India vs England, 1st Test: Team India brace for spin battle against England in Hyderabad osf

    India vs England, 1st Test: Team India brace for spin battle against England in Hyderabad

    WWE Raw's revolution: $5 billion streaming deal with Netflix marks transformative era in sports entertainment snt

    WWE Raw's revolution: $5 billion streaming deal with Netflix marks transformative era in sports entertainment

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: Medvedev survives Hurkacz challenges; secures semi-final spot after 5-set thriller osf

    Australian Open 2024: Medvedev survives Hurkacz challenge; secures semi-final spot after 5-set thriller

    cricket Sunil Gavaskar and Jemimah Rodrigues charm audience with musical performance at Naman Awards osf

    Sunil Gavaskar and Jemimah Rodrigues charm audience with musical performance at Naman Awards

    cricket India vs England: Rajat Patidar pips Pujara, Sarfaraz to replace unavailable Virat Kohli for first 2 Tests osf

    India vs England: Rajat Patidar pips Pujara, Sarfaraz to replace unavailable Virat Kohli for first 2 Tests

    Recent Stories

    Russian military transport plane crashes with dozens aboard near Ukraine AJR

    Russian military transport plane crashes with dozens aboard near Ukraine

    Republic Day 2024: Airports on high alert; Know air travel rules you must follow if flying on January 26 AJR

    Republic Day 2024: Airports on high alert; Know air travel rules you must follow if flying on January 26

    Motorola Razr 40 Flip gets MASSIVE price cut How much will it cost Is it worth buying now gcw

    Motorola Razr 40 Flip gets MASSIVE price cut; How much will it cost? Is it worth buying now?

    Karnataka: Director of Jayadeva Hospital voices concerns over state govt's actions before term ends vkp

    Karnataka: Director of Jayadeva Hospital voices concerns over state govt's actions before term ends

    Kerala Lotteries Results Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95 Lottery Result: First prize ticket sold from Palakkad rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95 Lottery Result: First prize ticket sold from Palakkad

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon