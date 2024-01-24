Oday Dabbagh shines as Palestine scripts first ever Asian Cup victory

Palestine's national football team secured a historic 3-0 triumph over Hong Kong, marking their first-ever victory in the Asian Cup. This significant win not only propelled them into the last 16 but also fulfilled a promise to the Palestinian people, according to the team's captain, Musab Al-Battat. Oday Dabbagh emerged as the hero with two crucial goals, and the celebratory scenes on the pitch reflected the emotional journey for a team that has faced challenges amid the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

Despite losing 2-1 to group winners Iran, the United Arab Emirates advanced to the knockout rounds in second place in Group C. The victory holds particular significance, given the personal losses experienced by players and staff in the ongoing conflict. The triumph is a poignant moment of joy and unity, with the Palestinian team succeeding on the international stage amid challenging circumstances.

Captain Musab Al-Battat said that his men had made good on "a promise we made to the Palestinian people".

"I would like to thank all those who supported us," he said.

"We managed to put a smile on the faces of those who follow us... inside or outside Palestine."

