Liverpool confirms severity of Mohamed Salah's injury; Extensive rehabilitation program ahead for the forward

Liverpool officially acknowledges that Mohamed Salah's injury is more severe than anticipated, with the Egypt captain set to undergo an intensive rehabilitation program led by the club's medical team.

Liverpool has officially confirmed that Mohamed Salah's injury is more severe than initially anticipated. The Egypt captain sustained a hamstring injury during the Africa Cup of Nations group-stage draw against Ghana last Thursday. Despite hopes that Salah's return to Merseyside would expedite his recovery for a potential semi-final appearance with the Pharaohs, the 31-year-old forward is now facing a prolonged absence of "21-28 days," as revealed by his representative Ramy Abbas on Monday.

Jürgen Klopp's team has corroborated this prognosis, providing an update on Salah's status. According to the club statement, Salah will commence an intensive rehabilitation program with Liverpool's medical team at the AXA Training Centre starting Wednesday. The injury, which is more serious than initially feared, forced Salah to exit the field during the first half of the Africa Cup of Nations fixture against Ghana. An agreement has been reached with the Egyptian FA for Salah to undergo treatment in Liverpool.

Upon his return to Merseyside, Salah will immediately begin working with the club's medical staff, aiming for a swift return to action for both club and country. This strategy provides Salah with the optimal chance to compete at AFCON if Egypt continues to progress in the tournament after qualifying for the knockout stage with a 2-2 draw against Cape Verde.

As Liverpool, the Premier League leaders, set their sights on securing a spot in the League Cup final against Fulham on Wednesday, they face the challenge of Salah's absence during this critical period.

Also Read: Guinea's Africa Cup of Nations victory celebration claims six lives (WATCH)