Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Liverpool confirms severity of Mohamed Salah's injury; Extensive rehabilitation program ahead for the forward

    Liverpool officially acknowledges that Mohamed Salah's injury is more severe than anticipated, with the Egypt captain set to undergo an intensive rehabilitation program led by the club's medical team.

    Football Liverpool confirms severity of Mohamed Salah's Injury; Extensive rehabilitation program ahead for the forward osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    Liverpool has officially confirmed that Mohamed Salah's injury is more severe than initially anticipated. The Egypt captain sustained a hamstring injury during the Africa Cup of Nations group-stage draw against Ghana last Thursday. Despite hopes that Salah's return to Merseyside would expedite his recovery for a potential semi-final appearance with the Pharaohs, the 31-year-old forward is now facing a prolonged absence of "21-28 days," as revealed by his representative Ramy Abbas on Monday.

    Jürgen Klopp's team has corroborated this prognosis, providing an update on Salah's status. According to the club statement, Salah will commence an intensive rehabilitation program with Liverpool's medical team at the AXA Training Centre starting Wednesday. The injury, which is more serious than initially feared, forced Salah to exit the field during the first half of the Africa Cup of Nations fixture against Ghana. An agreement has been reached with the Egyptian FA for Salah to undergo treatment in Liverpool.

    Upon his return to Merseyside, Salah will immediately begin working with the club's medical staff, aiming for a swift return to action for both club and country. This strategy provides Salah with the optimal chance to compete at AFCON if Egypt continues to progress in the tournament after qualifying for the knockout stage with a 2-2 draw against Cape Verde.

    As Liverpool, the Premier League leaders, set their sights on securing a spot in the League Cup final against Fulham on Wednesday, they face the challenge of Salah's absence during this critical period.

    Also Read: Guinea's Africa Cup of Nations victory celebration claims six lives (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 4:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Australian Open 2024: Djokovic reveals hilarious 'tree-hanging' secret to Kyrgios for Grand Slam win (WATCH) snt

    Australian Open 2024: Djokovic reveals hilarious 'tree-hanging' secret to Kyrgios for Grand Slam win (WATCH)

    Cricket R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja named in ICC Men's Test Team of the Year for 2023 osf

    R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja named in ICC Men's Test Team of the Year for 2023

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: Djokovic secures semifinal spot after overcoming Taylor Fritz challenge osf

    Australian Open 2024: Djokovic secures semifinal spot after overcoming Taylor Fritz challenge

    cricket IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah eyes wicket bonanza as 'Bazball' takes center stage in Hyderabad osf

    IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah eyes wicket bonanza as 'Bazball' takes center stage in Hyderabad

    Top Pakistani cricketers mull ending contract amid NOC denials over foreign T20 leagues: Report snt

    Top Pakistani cricketers mull ending contract amid NOC denials over foreign T20 leagues: Report

    Recent Stories

    Republic Day: 'Pathaan' to 'Jawan', Deepika Padukone's patriotic film outings RKK

    Republic Day: Deepika Padukone’s patriotic film outings

    Backseat boss: Woman calls in sick and boards flight, spots boss seated on same plane! vkp

    Backseat boss: Woman calls in sick and boards flight, spots boss seated on same plane!

    Apple introduces Stolen Device Protection feature know what it is How does it work gcw

    Apple introduces Stolen Device Protection feature; How does it work?

    Kerala: Nine-months-old unborn baby dies allegedly due to medical negligence in Thiruvalla rkn

    Kerala: Nine-months-old unborn baby dies allegedly due to medical negligence in Thiruvalla

    Pakistani father kills son for hoisting Imran Khan's PTI flag at home, chilling crime destroys family avv

    Pakistani father kills son for hoisting Imran Khan's PTI flag at home, chilling crime destroys family

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon