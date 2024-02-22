NorthEast United FC secures impressive victory against FC Goa: Coach Juan Benali applauds team's performance

NorthEast United FC's head coach, Juan Pedro Benali, expresses his joy after securing three crucial points in the Indian Super League (ISL) clash against FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Wednesday. The Highlanders, reeling from a disappointing 4-2 loss to Mohun Bagan, were in desperate need of a win to stay in playoff contention. Their opponent, FC Goa, was also seeking redemption after their initial defeat to the Mariners.

The first half of the match was closely contested, with the home side having more opportunities. However, in the 69th minute, Tomi Juric converted a penalty, giving the Highlanders the lead. The team extended their advantage in the 80th minute when Nestor Albiach's header, deflected heavily off Odei Onaindia, found the back of the net.

Head coach Benali commended his players for their outstanding performance, particularly in set pieces during the second half, which proved decisive in securing the victory.

Reflecting on the match in the post-match press conference, Benali stated, "It was a good game. In the first half, we observed FC Goa's playing style. In the second half, we knew what was happening, and we discussed in the dressing room how we could exploit their weaknesses, especially from set pieces."

The win propelled NorthEast United FC back into the sixth position on the points table with 19 points from 16 matches, placing them two points ahead of seventh-placed Jamshedpur FC. Notably, this victory marked the Highlanders' first away win of the season and their first triumph at FC Goa's home venue.

Benali emphasised the significance of the victory, stating, "It's a great win against a formidable team. Today, it was our day."

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez opted to start Borja Herrera, giving star forward Noah Sadaoui a place on the bench. When asked about this decision, Marquez explained that with two upcoming games in quick succession, resting Sadaoui was considered the best option for the team's overall strategy.

