Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez voices disappointment after consecutive defeats

    FC Goa's head coach, Manolo Marquez, expresses frustration and disappointment as his team faces to a 2-0 defeat against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League.

    Football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez voices disappointment after consecutive defeats osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

    FC Goa's head coach, Manolo Marquez, expressed his dissatisfaction following his team's defeat against NorthEast United FC at their home ground. The Indian Super League (ISL) match saw FC Goa succumb to a 2-0 loss at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

    A complete team performance in #FCGNEU from @NEUtdFC sealed all the 3️⃣ points! 🔥

    Watch the full highlights: https://t.co/du11NtFx8f#ISL #ISL10 #LetsFootball #ISLonJioCinema #ISLonSports18 #FCGoa #NorthEastUnitedFC #ISLRecap | @FCGoaOfficial @JioCinema @Sports18 pic.twitter.com/lPplpp9x1c

    — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 21, 2024

    This marks the Gaurs' second consecutive loss, dropping points against Mohun Bagan SG and NorthEast United FC in back-to-back home games after an unbeaten run in their initial 12 matches. The Highlanders secured victory with a well-directed penalty from Tomi Juric and an own goal by FC Goa defender Odei Onaindia, pushing them to the sixth spot with 19 points in 16 matches. Juric, the Australian forward, notably found the net five times in his last three appearances.

    Marquez conveyed his disappointment with the outcome, believing that his team failed to adhere to their playing style. Despite praising the opponents, Marquez expressed frustration with the overall performance and conceded that NorthEast United FC deserved all three points.

    "I'm very angry, disappointed with myself, with the players, with everyone," Marquez stated in the post-match press conference. "I think that we played a bad game. I feel that today, NorthEast United FC knew better about what they had to do on the pitch. This is my feeling. As a team, they (NorthEast United FC) were better even though they scored with one penalty and one corner."

    Acknowledging that creating scoring opportunities alone is insufficient, Marquez emphasized the need for players to take responsibility, particularly in different phases of the season.

    "We created some chances. But I don't explain it as very good because the players were not (at their best today)," he remarked. "They don't know exactly what is happening. And finally, it's very difficult to play a regular season. It's very difficult to keep having good moments and be unbeaten. In some moments of football, if you have played before, you know that these kinds of situations can happen."

    This marks the first occasion a team coached by Marquez has suffered consecutive home defeats in the ISL. Looking ahead to challenging fixtures against Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC, Marquez remains optimistic about his team's performance.

    He stresses the urgency for an immediate and proactive response from his players to regain momentum. "Let's see. I told you before that you can check the good teams after one defeat," he commented. "Now, after two defeats, I repeat, this is the regular season. The team will finish in the position that it deserves. If we are champions, we will deserve to be champions. This is the real competition again, where you play all teams home and away," Marquez concluded.

    Also Read: UCL 2023-24: Xavi voices frustration as Barcelona settle for a 1-1 draw against Napoli

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 11:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Surat Police to investigate IPL star Abhishek Sharma in connection with model Tania Singh's suicide case osf

    Surat Police to investigate IPL star Abhishek Sharma in connection with model Tania Singh's suicide case

    Football Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to AFC Champions League quarters with stellar performance osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to AFC Champions League quarters with stellar performance

    Football UCL 2023-24: Xavi voices frustration as Barcelona settle for a 1-1 draw against Napoli osf

    UCL 2023-24: Xavi voices frustration as Barcelona settle for a 1-1 draw against Napoli

    football Setback for Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reflects on Champions League loss to porto osf

    Setback for Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reflects on Champions League loss to porto

    Sachin Tendulkar's spirited gully cricket session enchants local youth in Gulmarg; WATCH viral video snt

    Sachin Tendulkar's spirited gully cricket session enchants local youth in Gulmarg; WATCH viral video

    Recent Stories

    'Raayan' first look out: Dhanush reveals SJ Suryah's character from his directional film NIR

    'Raayan' first look out: Dhanush reveals SJ Suryah's character from his directional film

    After Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta joins neural tech race; developing device to read brain signals snt

    After Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta joins neural tech race; developing device to read brain signals

    Kerala: Police failed to take action against man who flashed nudity, says woman doctor in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Police failed to take action against man who flashed nudity, says woman doctor in Thiruvananthapuram

    Cricket Surat Police to investigate IPL star Abhishek Sharma in connection with model Tania Singh's suicide case osf

    Surat Police to investigate IPL star Abhishek Sharma in connection with model Tania Singh's suicide case

    Excise policy case: ED issues seventh summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal snt

    Excise policy case: ED issues seventh summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon