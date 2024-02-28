Mauricio Pochettino's fate hangs in the balance as Chelsea faces Leeds in FA Cup clash

Chelsea faces a pivotal moment as they clash with Leeds tonight, with their season hanging in the balance. Despite European qualification still feasible through the Premier League, the recent Carabao Cup Final loss intensifies the significance of the FA Cup for manager Mauricio Pochettino. Defeat in the fifth-round tie could escalate pressure on Pochettino, whose contract has just one year remaining.

As discontent grows among the fanbase, reports suggest Chelsea is exploring alternative managerial options, emphasising the make-or-break nature of this FA Cup fixture. Pochettino, unfazed about his future, seeks to rejuvenate the team after their Wembley disappointment, knowing that another setback could exacerbate the already tense atmosphere at Stamford Bridge.

