'Joel Glazer is gonna die': Man United fans carry out fiercest protest against billionaire owners

Ahead of the Premier League clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester United fans have launched a fierce protest against the Glazer family at Tollgate. This pre-match pub is located within 10 minutes' walking distance from Monday's action.

In a video shared by The Athletic journalist Dan Sheldon on Twitter, protesters can be heard singing 'Joel Glazer is gonna die' ahead of the clash. In other videos shared, fans can be seen chanting several slogans, including 'We want Glazers out', 'murderers', 'Malcolm's in a box', and 'We’re Man United, we’ll do what we want'.

However, the nature of the chants so far is unpleasant and does not bode well for what might come at the Theatre of Dreams entrance. Supporters have also called for a boycott of tonight's match against the Reds as a statement of protest against the club's majority shareholders and de facto owners.

Erik ten Hag harshly criticised his team following the 4-0 loss at Brentford, and he is anticipated to make a few noticeable changes from that contest. Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo are two players benched for the clash, with Marcus Rashford leading the attack.

Before the game, United will announce the arrival of Real Madrid's Casemiro, their most recent high-profile acquisition. However, the planned demonstrations against the Glazer family's ownership are sure to generate much discussion.

The Glazer family, who also own the National Football League's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have been the subject of increasing fan frustration. Last week, the Red Devils' under-fire owners attempted to appease fans by increasing the transfer budget ahead of a flurry of late big-money moves.

Meanwhile, the protests are causing more and more worry. Due to security concerns, Manchester United has cancelled a pre-game meeting for the players in a hotel. Liverpool's coach, Jurgen Klopp, said his team should be awarded the points to the match if the game is stopped or isn't completed.

When protesters rushed the field in May 2021 in response to the two teams' backing for a European Super League, a game involving his team had to be postponed. In the Premier League's thirty-year history, it was the first occasion that spectators had stopped a game.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has stated that he would be interested in purchasing United if it were put up for sale. According to reports, the Glazers would only sell the club if they could attract 5 billion pounds, which is more than the recent purchase price of Chelsea FC.

Manchester United fans have never fully supported the Glazer's ownership following the 2005 acquisition, which was largely funded with high-yield debt.

