Revealed: Is Cristiano Ronaldo the reason why Real Madrid icon Casemiro is joining Man United?

Casemiro, who bid farewell to Real Madrid on Monday, breaks his silence on why he chose to join Manchester United, reuniting with Cristiano Ronaldo and more.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In an emotional moment for Real Madrid fans, veteran defensive midfielder Casemiro on Monday bid farewell to the Los Blancos after nine years and an impressive trophy haul. The Brazilian is poised to join Manchester United in a reportedly 70 million euros deal, and speaking at his farewell press conference, the Brazilian revealed his reasons for joining the Red Devils and also spoke about reuniting with legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Also read: Casemiro breaks down during Real Madrid farewell; Perez wishes him well at 'legendary club' Man United

Image Credit: Real Madrid Twitter

On Monday, Real Madrid held a formal event at the Santiago Bernabeu to say farewell to Casemiro, who struggled to speak as he got emotional while giving his speech. "When you make such an important decision, it's difficult. After the Champions League final, I spoke with my agent and told him that I had the feeling that my cycle was ending. I'm honest with everyone. I thought about it. He told me to go on vacation, and I had a calmer head. When I came back, the feeling was the same. But it's that of being the happiest in the world. It's duty accomplished. The mission is done," Casemiro said.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"My cycle was over. I wanted to live a new challenge, try a different league and a different culture. I haven't won anything [in England]. I want to help there as I helped here. I'm going full of hope. I love the Premier League. I wanted to play in it, and I wanted to play there. The change was necessary. You can be stressed with the season and then on vacation when you keep thinking about it... I had to be honest with myself," the Real Madrid legend added.

Image Credit: Fabrizio Romano Twitter

Asked whether his decision to join United was down to the bumper contract handed to him, Casemiro responded, "It's only a few people who think that, but people are wrong if they believe that, and they don't know me. That's the last thing they should think about. I am joining the biggest club in England." Also read: Can Casemiro salvage Man United's marriage with former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Casemiro also confessed that he relishes the chance to link up with former Real teammate Cristiano Ronaldo again. "I haven't spoken to him, but I am very excited to play with him again. I hope he stays because he's one of the best of all time."

Image Credit: Getty Images