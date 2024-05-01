SEXY photos: Mouni Roy shares BOLD post on her Instagram; actress dons off-shoulder white dress

Mouni Roy went to Instagram and published a series of photos that are not causing a fire online. The Showtime actress wore an off-the-shoulder mini-white dress in her most recent photos.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mouni Roy never fails to wow with her picture sessions. From mini-dresses to gowns and sarees, Mouni Roy has constantly demonstrated her ability to kill any garment with her elegance.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mouni also turned to Instagram on Wednesday to show a series of photos that aren't causing a fire. In her most recent photos, the Showtime actress was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder mini-white dress.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She kept her hair open, avoided accessories, and went for glam makeup. Mouni looked as stunning as ever. Look at the photographs here:

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Soon after the photos were posted, fans raced to the comments section to show their admiration for their beloved actress.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

While one of the users called her “queen”, another added “uff teri adaa”. “Bahut sunday,” a third comment read. “You look stunning,” wrote another. Among others, Mouni’s BFF Disha Patani also called her “Lovee”.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mouni Roy has gone a long way from her television start on Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She rose to prominence following her role in Naagin.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mouni debuted Bollywood in the 2018 film Gold, starring Akshay Kumar. In 2022, Mouni appeared in Ayan Mukerji's epic opus, Brahmastra. She recently appeared in a song video named 'Dotara' alongside Jubin Nautiyal.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mouni recently appeared in the web series Showtime, which also starred Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah in significant parts.