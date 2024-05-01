Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    President Droupadi Murmu pays obeisance at Ram temple in Ayodhya; see photo and video

    President Droupadi Murmu made a significant visit to Ayodhya on Wednesday, where she paid her respects and conducted rituals at the Ram temple.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 1, 2024, 9:32 PM IST

    President Droupadi Murmu made a significant visit to Ayodhya on Wednesday, where she paid her respects and conducted rituals at the Ram temple. In a video shared on her official social media handle, she could be seen kneeling before the idol, surrounded by religious chants and the melodious sounds of cymbals and gongs.

    Prior to her visit to the Ram temple, Murmu participated in the Sarayu aarti and performed puja at the Hanumangarhi temple. During the aarti, she offered a floral garland to the Sarayu river, symbolizing reverence and devotion.

    The President's official social media account announced her visit, stating that she had darshan and conducted puja at the Shri Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. Earlier in the day, Murmu was warmly received at the Ayodhya airport by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel.

    This marked Murmu's inaugural visit to Ayodhya since the consecration ceremony of the newly-built Ram temple, which took place on January 22nd.

