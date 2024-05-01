PM Modi challenges Congress and Rahul Gandhi to give written guarantee against religious quotas (WATCH)

PM Modi accused the Congress of seeking religion-based reservations and challenged them and their INDIA bloc allies to guarantee in writing that they won't implement such policies or alter existing quotas for SCs/STs/OBCs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday issued a challenge to the Congress, urging them to commit in writing that they will never implement religious-based quotas. He emphasized his steadfast commitment, declaring that he will not permit any tampering with reservation policies for as long as he lives.

As the debate over quotas intensifies with several phases remaining in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress demanded clarity from Modi on whether he intends to remove the 50% cap on reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. With five phases yet to unfold, the election fervor continues, set to conclude on June 1.

Echoing Modi's stance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah affirmed that the BJP stands firm in its support for reservations for SC/ST/OBC categories and will vehemently oppose any attempts by the Congress to eliminate them.

During his inaugural public address in Gujarat for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi reassured that the BJP, under his leadership, will protect and uphold the reservations granted to SC/ST/OBC communities and economically weaker sections, ensuring their rights remain intact.

"I challenge the shahzada(a reference to Rahul Gandhi) of Congress, as well as Congress party and its supporters to announce that they will never misuse reservation in the name of religion, nor will they play with the Constitution or give reservation in the name of religion. Let the Congress and INDI alliance give a guarantee in writing -- because they cannot be trusted -- that they will never give reservation in the name of religion. They should also give a second guarantee that they will never touch reservation given to SC, ST, OBC and general category. They will never do so, will never give it in writing," PM Modi said.

“I challenge Congress and its ecosystem to declare they would not give reservation to minorities by altering Constitution," he added.

In 2024, Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress and the INDIA bloc of propagating falsehoods, alleging that they are misusing the Constitution to instill fear among the public. He denounced their claims that reservation for SC, ST, OBC, and EWS communities would be revoked if the NDA secures power, labeling it as a baseless tactic to sway voters.

"A completely fabricated gossip," PM Modi said, as he accused the Congress of spreading a false narrative.

"Congress and its people should listen carefully that this is Modi. As long as Modi is alive, I will never let you play the game of reservation in the name of the Constitution," he added.

PM Modi emphasized that the reservations for SC, ST, OBC, and economically disadvantaged individuals from the general category were enshrined in the Constitution with the guidance of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"Your (Congress) intention is to give reservation to the Muslims in the name of religion. I can say this with confidence -- and I say this on record in front of the world -- that as long as the BJP and Modi remain, the reservation given by Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution to the SC, ST, OBC and common man (EWS) will be safeguarded and will not be harmed," he said.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, asserted that the Congress manifesto commits to passing a constitutional amendment aimed at increasing the 50% cap on reservations for SC, ST, and OBC communities. However, he accused Modi of attempting to politicize the issue by infusing it with communal undertones.

During a press conference held at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, the former union minister accused the BJP of harboring intentions to alter the Constitution, citing their purported discourse of '400 paar'. He claimed that such aspirations reflect the BJP and RSS's antagonism towards secularism and social justice principles.

"The Congress guarantees that it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC. I want to ask the prime minister, who wants to give a communal colour to our Nyay Patra and wants to mislead, that will he remove the cap of 50 pc reservation for SC, ST and OBC," Ramesh said.

Speaking at a rally in Katghora town, Chhattisgarh, Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of resorting to deceitful tactics, alleging that they adhere to a single formula of falsehoods.

"Congress has one formula -- speak lies loudly, publicly and keep repeating them. They say if Modi gets majority for the third term, he will scrap reservations. They circulated my fake video. We have been in power for ten years, Modi did not remove reservations, nor will he ever do it," the home minister said.

"I have come to give you Modi's guarantee that as long as there is even one BJP MP in Parliament, we will neither remove the reservation for SC, ST and OBC, nor will we allow the Congress party to do so," he added.

