Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Open the door for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave, says former Man United captain Antonio Valencia

    First Published Aug 22, 2022, 10:41 PM IST

    Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia made a strong statement regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's situation and spoke about the club's ongoing struggles.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains one of the most widely spoken topics in this summer transfer window. The 37-year-old icon had in early July expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory, sparking a massive debate over the Portuguese icon's commitment to the club. And matters appear to have worsened after, under new manager Erik ten Hag, the team has failed to fire this season with two shocking defeats against Brighton and Brentford.

    Also read: Erik ten Hag believes he has what it takes to restore Manchester United's former glory

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The current situation has forced former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia to question whether it is wise for them to keep hold of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He also said he was sorry to see his old club struggling.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "When a player is no longer comfortable in a team, you have to open the doors for him to leave. Manchester needs players who want to stay. I don't know what Cristiano Ronaldo's position would be, but he's a very intelligent player, and if he doesn't want to be there, it's because he saw something or didn't like something," said Valencia, who made 241 appearances for the Red Devils between 2009-2019.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "So, you have to open the doors for those players and let them go, because they are legends who have left many fruits," the former Manchester United captain added. 

    Also read: Revealed: Why is Real Madrid icon Casemiro joining Man United? Is Cristiano Ronaldo the reason?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    But the question remains if Ronaldo were to leave the Red Devils, which European club would be willing to sign him? Several clubs, including Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, have turned down the opportunity to sign the Portugal talisman this summer. However, several reports have indicated that Ronaldo's boyhood team Sporting Lisbon is willing to let their hero return. Some reports also indicate Atletico Madrid as another suitable option despite opposition from its fans.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    RonaldoMeanwhile, Antonio Valencia also expressed sadness over the current state of Manchester United but is hopeful that the team will make a strong comeback to win titles. "Thank God, I had a very good 10-year career in Manchester. I hope that other Ecuadorian players can reach that great team or others like Real Madrid and Barcelona. Conditions there are. It hurts me a lot (regarding the current team) because it is a club that I carry in my heart. We made life there, but it is a process. The coach is new. You have to be patient, and hopefully, very soon, they will take the course of fighting for the titles,"  the 37-year-old concluded.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Monday, Manchester United hosts Premier League rivals Liverpool, and Ten Hag will hope his team will come together and score a much-needed win. Suppose the Red Devils lose to Liverpool at the Theatre of Dreams; in that case, Ten Hag will become the first United manager in 101 years to lose his first three games, but the Dutchman is confident he can return United to their previous grandeur. "I'm not here for myself. I'm here for the club and to restore the club," the United boss said ahead of the Old Trafford clash.

    Also read: EPL 2022-23, Man United vs Liverpool: Prediction, team news, head-to-head, odds and more

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill ton trumps Sikandar Raza century in series sweep for India against Zimbabwe; fans thrilled-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Gill's ton trumps Raza's century in series sweep for India; fans thrilled

    Ukrainian boxing hero Oleksandr Usyk slams 'weak' Vladimir Putin after win over Anthony Joshua snt

    Ukrainian boxing hero Oleksandr Usyk slams 'weak' Vladimir Putin after win over Anthony Joshua

    football Casemiro breaks down during Real Madrid farewell Florentino Perez wishes him well at 'legendary club' Manchester United snt

    Casemiro breaks down during Real Madrid farewell; Perez wishes him well at 'legendary club' Man United

    football La Liga 2022-23: Robert Lewandowski cherishes first Barcelona goal on 34th birthday in Real Sociedad win snt

    La Liga 2022-23: Lewandowski cherishes first Barcelona goal on 34th birthday in Real Sociedad win

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill slams maiden ODI century, Twitter explodes-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill slams maiden ODI century, Twitter explodes

    Recent Stories

    China eases visa ban for Indian students: Here's all you need to know about X1-Visa snt

    China eases visa ban for Indian students: Here's all you need to know about X1-Visa

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill ton trumps Sikandar Raza century in series sweep for India against Zimbabwe; fans thrilled-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Gill's ton trumps Raza's century in series sweep for India; fans thrilled

    Sexy pictures of Nikki Tamboli flaunting her midriff cant be missed drb

    Sexy pictures of Nikki Tamboli flaunting her midriff can’t be missed!

    Ukrainian boxing hero Oleksandr Usyk slams 'weak' Vladimir Putin after win over Anthony Joshua snt

    Ukrainian boxing hero Oleksandr Usyk slams 'weak' Vladimir Putin after win over Anthony Joshua

    From free to high-quality healthcare, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal shaandaar promises in Gujarat - adt

    From free to high-quality healthcare, Arvind Kejriwal's 'shaandaar' promises in Gujarat

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon