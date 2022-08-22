Open the door for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave, says former Man United captain Antonio Valencia

Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia made a strong statement regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's situation and spoke about the club's ongoing struggles.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains one of the most widely spoken topics in this summer transfer window. The 37-year-old icon had in early July expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory, sparking a massive debate over the Portuguese icon's commitment to the club. And matters appear to have worsened after, under new manager Erik ten Hag, the team has failed to fire this season with two shocking defeats against Brighton and Brentford. Also read: Erik ten Hag believes he has what it takes to restore Manchester United's former glory

The current situation has forced former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia to question whether it is wise for them to keep hold of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He also said he was sorry to see his old club struggling.

"When a player is no longer comfortable in a team, you have to open the doors for him to leave. Manchester needs players who want to stay. I don't know what Cristiano Ronaldo's position would be, but he's a very intelligent player, and if he doesn't want to be there, it's because he saw something or didn't like something," said Valencia, who made 241 appearances for the Red Devils between 2009-2019.

"So, you have to open the doors for those players and let them go, because they are legends who have left many fruits," the former Manchester United captain added. Also read: Revealed: Why is Real Madrid icon Casemiro joining Man United? Is Cristiano Ronaldo the reason?

But the question remains if Ronaldo were to leave the Red Devils, which European club would be willing to sign him? Several clubs, including Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, have turned down the opportunity to sign the Portugal talisman this summer. However, several reports have indicated that Ronaldo's boyhood team Sporting Lisbon is willing to let their hero return. Some reports also indicate Atletico Madrid as another suitable option despite opposition from its fans.

RonaldoMeanwhile, Antonio Valencia also expressed sadness over the current state of Manchester United but is hopeful that the team will make a strong comeback to win titles. "Thank God, I had a very good 10-year career in Manchester. I hope that other Ecuadorian players can reach that great team or others like Real Madrid and Barcelona. Conditions there are. It hurts me a lot (regarding the current team) because it is a club that I carry in my heart. We made life there, but it is a process. The coach is new. You have to be patient, and hopefully, very soon, they will take the course of fighting for the titles," the 37-year-old concluded.

