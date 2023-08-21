Luis Rubiales breaks her silence on 'kiss' row during Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 celebration

Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish football federation, faced backlash on social media due to a celebratory kiss shared with Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony following Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the FIFA Women's World Cup final. In the wake of the team's historic win, Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso came to Rubiales' defence. Despite admitting that she "didn't like it," Hermoso, in an Instagram live stream, explained that the moment was a spontaneous display of affection. She emphasised that it was a genuine and natural gesture prompted by the immense joy of winning a World Cup. These sentiments were later echoed by Hermoso in statements relayed to AFP by the Spanish federation.

Hermoso emphasized the strong rapport she shares with the president, highlighting his exemplary conduct towards the team. She characterised the incident as an expression of friendship, gratitude, and camaraderie, underscoring that the focus should remain on the team's monumental achievement in securing the World Cup title.

The Spanish squad's journey in the World Cup was marred by controversies surrounding both the football federation and coach Jorge Vilda's relationship with the players. Before the tournament, a group of prominent players protested against the national team, but many eventually reconciled and three were included in the squad. Rubiales remained steadfast in his support of Vilda, and the Spanish football federation faced criticism for its uncompromising stance against the 15 protesting players.

Also Read: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Spain's Bonmati bags Golden Ball award; Japan's Miyazawa wins Golden Boot

Despite Hermoso missing a penalty during the match, Spain secured victory through Olga Carmona's first-half goal. An emotional Hermoso, playing for Mexican side Pachuca, expressed her team's triumph by stating, "We played as we intended to play, and we secured a World Cup victory." She conveyed her emotions in tears during an interview with Spanish broadcasters La 1 following the game.