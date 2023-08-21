Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Luis Rubiales breaks her silence on 'kiss' row during Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 celebration

    After Spain's triumph in the FIFA Women's World Cup final against England, Spanish midfielder Jenni Hermoso addresses the buzz surrounding a celebratory kiss shared with football federation president Luis Rubiales.

    Football Luis Rubiales breaks her silence on 'kiss' row during Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 celebration osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

    Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish football federation, faced backlash on social media due to a celebratory kiss shared with Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony following Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the FIFA Women's World Cup final. In the wake of the team's historic win, Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso came to Rubiales' defence. Despite admitting that she "didn't like it," Hermoso, in an Instagram live stream, explained that the moment was a spontaneous display of affection. She emphasised that it was a genuine and natural gesture prompted by the immense joy of winning a World Cup. These sentiments were later echoed by Hermoso in statements relayed to AFP by the Spanish federation.

    Hermoso emphasized the strong rapport she shares with the president, highlighting his exemplary conduct towards the team. She characterised the incident as an expression of friendship, gratitude, and camaraderie, underscoring that the focus should remain on the team's monumental achievement in securing the World Cup title.

    The Spanish squad's journey in the World Cup was marred by controversies surrounding both the football federation and coach Jorge Vilda's relationship with the players. Before the tournament, a group of prominent players protested against the national team, but many eventually reconciled and three were included in the squad. Rubiales remained steadfast in his support of Vilda, and the Spanish football federation faced criticism for its uncompromising stance against the 15 protesting players.

    Also Read: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Spain's Bonmati bags Golden Ball award; Japan's Miyazawa wins Golden Boot

    Despite Hermoso missing a penalty during the match, Spain secured victory through Olga Carmona's first-half goal. An emotional Hermoso, playing for Mexican side Pachuca, expressed her team's triumph by stating, "We played as we intended to play, and we secured a World Cup victory." She conveyed her emotions in tears during an interview with Spanish broadcasters La 1 following the game.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tennis Djokovic seals Wimbledon retribution as he beats Alcaraz to win Cincinnati Open title osf

    Djokovic seals Wimbledon retribution as he beats Alcaraz to win Cincinnati Open title

    Football FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Spain's Bonmati bags Golden Ball award; Japan's Miyazawa wins Golden Boot osf

    FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Spain's Bonmati bags Golden Ball award; Japan's Miyazawa wins Golden Boot

    football WATCH: FIFA celebrates Women's World Cup 2023 champions Spain's winning journey with unique gaming video snt

    WATCH: FIFA celebrates Women's World Cup 2023 champions Spain's winning journey with unique gaming video

    Football WATCH: Special moment between Lionel Messi and David Beckham after Inter Miami clinch Leagues Cup triumph osf

    WATCH: Special moment between Lionel Messi and David Beckham after Inter Miami clinch Leagues Cup triumph

    football Stop Putler When anti-Putin protestor disrupted Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final (WATCH) snt

    'Stop Putler': When anti-Putin protestor disrupted Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Two Haryana natives arrested for impersonation during ISRO exam in Kerala anr

    Two Haryana natives arrested for impersonation during ISRO exam in Kerala

    When Justin Bieber 'abused all relationships' before marrying Hailey Baldwin; Know details vma

    When Justin Bieber 'abused all relationships' before marrying Hailey Baldwin; Know details

    WhatsApp users will soon be able to edit picture captions Check details gcw

    WhatsApp users will soon be able to edit picture captions; Check details

    'Juliana' trailer OUT: First movie in world cinema with single character, without face reveal or dialogue LMA

    ‘Juliana’ trailer OUT: First movie in world cinema with single character, without face reveal or dialogue

    Caught on camera: United Airlines pilot smashes barrier gate with axe at Denver airport, charged - WATCH snt

    Caught on camera: United Airlines pilot smashes barrier gate with axe at Denver airport, charged - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon