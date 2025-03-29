user
US baby brand launches 'breast milk-flavoured ice cream' with a twist; internet reacts (WATCH)

Frida, a popular baby brand in the US has announced that it will be launching a breast milk-flavoured ice cream to celebrate the release of its 2-in-1 manual breast pump. 

Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 4:36 PM IST

Frida, an American company that makes products for children, has announced that it will launch breast milk-flavored ice cream to celebrate the release of its 2-in-1 manual breast pump. 

Frida has stated that just as pregnancy lasts 9 months, customers who want to taste breast milk ice cream will have to wait nine months from the date given by the company. Frida said in its statement that people wonder what breast milk tastes like. Frida has tried to answer this with its ice cream. If anyone wants to buy it, they must order it first.

Will Frida Give Ice Cream Made From Real Breast Milk?

Marketing makes it seem like Frida will give ice cream made from real breast milk, but that's not the case at all. In the United States, breast milk is not allowed to be sold as a product for general public use. Therefore, Frida says that its ice cream will be very similar to the "goodness" of breast milk. It will contain several nutrients and may taste sweet and salty.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Frida said, "This ice cream will be a perfect example of that sweet, creamy, nutrient-rich flavor that we all wanted to eat but were afraid to ask for. It will include some nutrients, such as fats (Omega-3 brain fuel), carbohydrates, and essential vitamins (iron, calcium, vitamins B and D, and zinc).

Netizens react

The post made by Frida has gone viral on social media. While some netizens are saying that the company is joking with people ahead of April fools others are pretty much content with the company's move.

One user wrote, "I think this announcement should have been made on April Fool's Day."

Another user wrote, "I will judge the people who buy this." A third user wrote, "Why is this so shocking? Ice cream is actually made from cow's breast milk."

