IPL 2025: Virat Kohli dances in dressing room after RCB successfully breach CSK's fortress (WATCH)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli could not contain his happiness as the team ended 17-year winless drought against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their rivals fortress, Chepauk Stadium on Friday, March 29.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a 50-run win over Chennai Super Kings to put an end to their winless streak at the Chepauk. The last time RCB won the match against CSK in Chennai was in 2008, defeating their rivals by 14 runs. After posting a total of 196/8, thanks to fifty by skipper Rajat Patidar and Tim David’s late cameo knock, RCB restricted to 146/8 in 20 overs. Josh Hazlewood led the bowling attack with figures of 3/21, while Yash Dayal and Liam Livingstone picked two wickets.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players were ecstatic as they finally invaded Chennai Super Kings’ fortress after 17 long years. Virat Kohli was the happiest among them as he became the first RCB player to be part of two wins against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. In a video posted by RCB on its social media handles, Kohli and his teammates can be seen grooving to Hanumankind’s blockbuster album ‘Run it up’ to celebrate the team’s Chepauk breach.

WATCH: Virat Kohli dancing in dressing room

Chasing a 197-run target, Chennai Super Kings suffered early blows as they lost four wickets for 54 runs in 8.5 overs. Rachin Ravindra stood tall for the side as he played a valiant innings of 41 off 31 balls to stabilize the CSK’s batting. Yash Dayal inflicted further damage on the hosts’ batting as he picked two wickets of Rachin and Shivam Dube (19) in the 13th over.

After Chennai Super Kings were reduced to 99/7 after Ravichandran Ashwin’s dismissal, MS Dhoni walked out to bat. However, it was too late as CSK needed 98 off 28 balls to win the match. However, Dhoni’s late cameo unbeaten knock of 30 off 16 balls, smashing two sixes and a four reduced the margin of defeat, but it was not enough as RCB sealed historic 50-run victory at Chepauk.

Virat Kohli’s performance in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli had a great start to his IPL 2025 campaign as he played a match-winning innings of 59 off 36 balls to help the team chase down the 175-run target set by the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

However, in the second match against Chennai Super Kings, the 36-year-old struggled to get on on a spin track. He was struggling to play against spin and pace as he scored a scratchy 31 off 30 balls before he was dismissed by Nood Ahmad. Kohli’s performance with the bat on a traditional spin surface at Chepauk raised concerns about his ability to accelerate against quality spin bowling.

In IPL 2025 so far, Virat Kohli has aggregated 90 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 90 in two matches. Kohli will look to come up with goods when Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2.

