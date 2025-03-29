IPL 2025: Virender Sehwag takes hilarious dig at MS Dhoni after CSK's defeat against RCB at Chepauk (WATCH)

Read Full Article

IPL 2025: Former India batter Virender Sehwag took a hilarious dig at Chennai Super Kings veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni after the side’s defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai’s Chepauk on Friday, March 28.

Chennai Super Kings surrendered their Chepauk fortress to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the first time since IPL 2008 with a 50-run defeat. With a target of 197, CSK were restricted to 142/8 in 20 overs. The hosts’ batting line-up early in their run-chase as they lost four wickets in 54 runs in 8.5 overs. Rachin Ravindra stood tall for the Chennai Super Kings as he played a valiant innings of 41 off 31 balls until his dismissal by Yash Dayal in the 13th over.

The major point of discussion from the Chennai Super Kings’ defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru was the batting position of MS Dhoni. Dhoni walked out to bat at No.9 after the hosts were reduced to 99/7 after Ravichandran Ashwin’s dismissal. At that time, CSK required a mammoth 98 off 28 balls to win the match, which was virtually impossible even for Dhoni’s calibre. Many were expecting Dhoni to bat up the order, especially after CSK lost four quick wickets. However, he arrived at the crease only after the match was out of reach.

Virendra Sehwag takes a dig at Dhoni’s batting spot

Speaking on Cricbuzz after CSK’s defeat against RCB, Virendra Sehwag hilariously stated that Dhoni came early rather than late, especially in the 19th and 20th over. He added that ex-CSK skipper walked in to bat either early or batters were losing quick wickets in their 197-run chase.

“He came early, no? We were even talking about this. When he came 16 overs were done. He actually comes in the 19th or 20th over. So he came early. Either he came early or their batters lost wickets quickly” former India opener said.

Though MS Dhoni came in too late to bat, he played an unbeaten cameo knock of 30 off 16 balls, smashing two sixes and a four in the final in order to reduce the margin of defeat for Chennai Super Kings. At the end of 19th over, CSK were 130/8 and after Dhoni’s late flourish in the final over, they managed to finish at 142/8, falling short by 50 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In the Chennai Super Kings’ opening match against Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni walked out to bat at No.8 when the team required 4 runs off 8 balls to win the match. Dhoni did not score any runs and Rachin Ravindra took the team over the line with a winning six.

MS Dhoni bats at lower-order since IPL 2024

In the IPL 2024, the fans and experts witnessed a change in the batting position of MS Dhoni. Former CSK skipper would often bat at No. 5 or No.6 during his prime years. But, since IPL 2024, Dhoni has been coming out to bat in the much lower order, often at No.7 and No.8, prioritizing finishing duties rather than playing duties.

After handing over the captaincy baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the IPL 2024, MS Dhoni has been prioritizing more on wicketkeeping and finishing duties rather than playing long innings as he used to do early in his career. It was reported that the knee injury prevented him from playing long innings. Despite suffering from knee injury, Dhoni played the entire IPL 2024 season and aggregated 61 runs at an average of 53.67 in 14 matches.

MS Dhoni is reportedly playing his last IPL season after being retained by CSK for INR 4 crore as an uncapped player, given that he retired from international cricket for more than five years. Dhoni will be hoping to win his sixth IPL title, making him the most joint-most successful player after Rohit Sharma in the history of tournament.

