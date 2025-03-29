J&K: Wreath-Laying Ceremony for Head Constable Jagbir Singh Killed in Kathua

Wreath-laying ceremony held for Head Constable Jagbir Singh killed in Kathua encounter on March 29. J&K CM Omar Abdullah paid tribute to Head Constable Jagbir, who lost his life in an anti-terrorist operation in Kathua. Four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel lost their lives in the operation, while two terrorists were gunned down. Other 3 police personnel who lost their lives in Kathua are SgCT Balvinder Singh, SGCT Jaswant Singh, and SGCT Tariq Ahmed. The operation is still ongoing as security forces continue to engage with the remaining terrorists. WATCH.