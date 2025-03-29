user
IPL 2025: Stephen Fleming reflects on CSK's defeat against RCB, says 'no home advantage at Chepauk'

Following a loss to RCB in IPL 2025, CSK coach Stephen Fleming admits the team struggles to understand the Chennai pitch.

ANI |Published: Mar 29, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

Following the loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Friday, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming stated that the five-time champions have failed to understand the Chennai pitch in the last few years, reported ESPNcricinfo.

During the IPL 2025 mega auction, the Chennai-based franchise went behind the spinners as the MA Chidam Stadium helps the slow bowlers more during the match. However, that was not the case in their second home game of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league, as they lost to RCB by 50 runs.

Stephen Fleming dismisses home advantage for CSK 

Speaking after the post-match press conference, the head coach said that there was no home advantage for them as they have not been able to read the pitch and conditions in recent years.

"Well, as we've been telling you for a number of years, there was no home advantage at Chepauk. We've won away from home a couple of times. And we haven't been able to read... we've been really honest with you. We haven't been able to read the wickets here in the last couple of years. So, it's not new. We are trying to come to grips each day with what we get, and we don't know," Stephen Fleming said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Also read: IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: R Ashwin surpasses Sunil Narine to become fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament

Stephen Fleming on lack of assistance to spinners at Chepauk

In IPL 2024, the pitches at Chepauk didn't support the spinners, which has been Chennai's strength from the start. In the last edition of this league, the spinners snapped only 25 wickets, whereas the seamers grabbed 74 wickets.

"It's not the Chepauk [of old] where you can just go in and play four spinners. We're having to work really hard to try and understand what the nature of each pitch is, and it's quite different," Fleming said.

RCB breached CSK's fortress after 17 years

Recapping the IPL 2025 clash between the Super Kings and the Rajat Patidar-led side, tight bowling spells from pacers Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal helped RCB secure a 50-run win over the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side at Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

With two wins in as many games, RCB is at the top of the points table. It was RCB's first win against CSK at the Yellow Army's home ground of Chepauk Stadium since 2008. Patidar was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant fifty in the first innings.

Also read: IPL 2025: MI head coach opens up on giving spinner Vignesh Purthur exposure during SA20 2025

