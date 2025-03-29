Reverse aging by 10 Years. Switch Off THIS smartphone feature now

Lifestyle
Mobile internet is the culprit, as excessive connectivity leads to mental fatigue and reduced focus.
A study involving 400 participants found that turning off mobile internet improved mental health and cognitive abilities.
Participants experienced enhanced attention, improved mental well-being, and higher life satisfaction by disconnecting.
Reducing online activity gives the brain a chance to reset, improving focus, emotional health, and overall cognition.
Try periodic digital detoxes, block internet access at set times, and engage in offline activities to reap the benefits.
Small changes, like reducing mobile internet use, can boost well-being, making you feel a decade younger mentally.
