How to spot, avoid petrol pump scams every time you refuel

1. Chip Scam

Petrol pump owners can cheat customers with hidden chips. Installing this chip in the machine reduces the volume of fuel, and the meter shows the same price.

2. Meter Mismatch

Some petrol pump employees scam by mismatching the meter. They start filling petrol without setting the fuel machine meter to 0.

3. Fuel Fraud

If the density of petrol is 730-800, then it is pure. In fuel fraud, the density of the fuel is reduced by adding other substances like kerosene or other things.

4. Card Skimming

Credit card skimming is becoming quite common at petrol pumps. A hidden device is added to the card machine, which steals card details.

5. Mirror Block

Many petrol pump employees can commit fraud by blocking the side mirror of the car, so be sure to pay attention to its fueling while filling petrol or diesel.

6. Low Quality Engine Oil Scam

Often, customers are sold bad and inferior engine oil at many petrol pumps. Some employees sell cheap or expired oil in the name of expensive brands.

7. Double Transaction Scam

If you are paying with a card, sometimes the machine shows an error and asks you to pay again, whereas the money has already been deducted the first time.

8. Petrol Cap Scam

Some petrol pump employees replace the fuel tank cap of your car with a cheap and inferior cap, due to which petrol can evaporate quickly.

