How to spot, avoid petrol pump scams every time you refuel

Business
Petrol pump owners can cheat customers with hidden chips. Installing this chip in the machine reduces the volume of fuel, and the meter shows the same price.
Some petrol pump employees scam by mismatching the meter. They start filling petrol without setting the fuel machine meter to 0.
If the density of petrol is 730-800, then it is pure. In fuel fraud, the density of the fuel is reduced by adding other substances like kerosene or other things.
Credit card skimming is becoming quite common at petrol pumps. A hidden device is added to the card machine, which steals card details.
Many petrol pump employees can commit fraud by blocking the side mirror of the car, so be sure to pay attention to its fueling while filling petrol or diesel.
Often, customers are sold bad and inferior engine oil at many petrol pumps. Some employees sell cheap or expired oil in the name of expensive brands.
If you are paying with a card, sometimes the machine shows an error and asks you to pay again, whereas the money has already been deducted the first time.
Some petrol pump employees replace the fuel tank cap of your car with a cheap and inferior cap, due to which petrol can evaporate quickly.
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 29: Rate of 22k, 24k remains steady
Qatar Gold Rate on March 29: Know price of 22K, 24K, 18K gold
UAE Gold Rate on March 29: Check 18k, 22k, 24k gold rate
Aditya Birla to TVS Motor: Top 9 stock picks for Chaitra Navratri gain