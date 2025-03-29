IPL 2025, DC vs SRH preview: Can KL Rahul's return inspire Delhi Capitals to second consecutive win?

Read Full Article

Delhi Capitals to square off Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 10th match of the ongoing IPL 2025 at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30.

Delhi Capitals had a great start to their campaign with a thrilling 1-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in Visakhapatnam. Ashutosh Sharma was the star performer for Capitals as he played a valiant innings of 66 off 31 balls to help the side chase down 210-run target with three balls to spare. His 55-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Viprag Nigam, who scored a quickfire 39 off 15 balls, ignited the hopes of a remarkable comeback after DC lost early wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, had a great start to their IPL 2025 season with a 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals. SRH registered the second-highest total in the history of IPL, 286/6. This was successfully defended by SRH bowlers, restricting RR to 242/6 in 20 overs. However, in the following match against Lucknow Super Giants, Pat Cummins-led registered their first loss of the season. After posting a total of 190/9 on the board, SRH failed to defend their total as LSG chased down 191-run target with 23 balls to spare.

IPL 2025, DC vs SRH preview: KL Rahul’s return a big boost for the Capitals

Delhi Capitals new recruit KL Rahul missed the opening match against Lucknow Super Giants as he was in Mumbai for the birth of his first child, a girl. It was reported that Rahul would miss the second match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, Delhi Capitals confirmed that KL Rahul is set to return to action for his first IPL match.

KL Rahul’s return would be a big boost for Delhi Capitals, especially in the middle-order of the batting. His presence was felt when Capitals collapsed to 50/4 in 5.3 overs while chasing 210-run. Rahul is a reliable middle-order batter who can anchor the innings in pressure situations and stabilize the batting lineup, providing a much-needed support to aggressive strokeplay batters Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis and Vipraj Nikam.

Having been opening the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants over the years in the IPL, KL Rahul is set to play in the middle-order for Delhi Capitals. Rahul already has experience of playing in the middle-order for Team India, having batted at No. 4 and No. 5 in ODIs and T20Is.

IPL 2025, DC vs SRH preview: Will Sunrisers Hyderabad breach 300-run total?

Given the strong batting line-up, which includes Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sunrisers Hyderabad have emerged as the strong favourites to breach 300-run total in an IPL innings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the record for the highest total in the history of IPL, having scored 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024. SRH came close to breaching 300-run total four times since IPL 2024. Given the batting-friendly pitch in Visakhapatnam, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to capitalize on the conditions to take their total above 300 runs if they are opting to bat first against Delhi Capitals.

Having power-hitters like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the team, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming to breach 300-run total this season. Bowling coach James Franklin is confident of SRH breaching the record mark in the IPL history.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (C), Karun Nair, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Vipraj Nigam, Manvanth Kumar L, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Aniket Verma.

