Erling Haaland reported to police over alleged blows to mascot, Man City probe finds no wrongdoing

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland faces allegations of injuring the club’s mascot, but investigations by the club and police found no wrongdoing.

Published: Mar 29, 2025, 3:08 PM IST

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been accused of causing suspected whiplash and concussion to a club mascot, according to allegations made by the woman inside the costume. However, both the club and Greater Manchester Police have dismissed the claims following an investigation.

The woman, who worked as the club’s mascot 'Moonbeam,' alleges that she was left in shock after receiving playful knocks to the head from the 6ft 4in Norwegian forward before City's 1-0 victory over Southampton in October.

Allegations against Haaland

Speaking to The Sun, she described the alleged incident, saying, "I was pretty upset and I was crying and my head was thudding and I think I was in shock. I later realised he'd come behind me and hit me on the head and then leaned on my head."

She claims that after posing for a photograph with Haaland, she suddenly felt a blow to her head, leaving her confused and asking a colleague what had hit her. The woman further alleges that when she informed the club’s safeguarding chief about the incident, the response was dismissive, with him reportedly laughing and saying, "At least you can say Erling Haaland hit you."

The woman was reportedly offered the opportunity to leave early but declined. She later experienced vomiting and neck pain and was advised by City’s first-team doctor to visit a hospital. Medical notes from Salford Royal’s A&E department allegedly confirmed her symptoms, though a CT scan showed no serious injuries.

Man City's response to the complaint

Following the incident, Manchester City's health and safety head, Paul Kenyon, conducted a probe and reviewed CCTV footage. The club's report concluded that Haaland did not cause the woman’s injuries, stating, "Erling Haaland always does a gentle touch on the back or head of Moonbeam as recognition."

After returning to her role in the ticket office, she was asked to reapply for her contract renewal. Following a half-day interview, she was informed in December that her contract would not be renewed. Expressing her disappointment, she said, "I have never had any complaints from any of the managers about my work before. They said they didn’t feel like I’d performed in the interviews to the 100 per cent I usually do."

Man City's official statement

Manchester City denied the allegations in a statement, saying, "We fully investigated and found that none of the evidence, including video footage, backed up the claim that an injury was sustained in the manner alleged. We’re also aware a complaint was made to Greater Manchester Police and no further action was taken by them either."

Greater Manchester Police have since closed the case with no further action.

