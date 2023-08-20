FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Spain's Bonmati bags Golden Ball award; Japan's Miyazawa wins Golden Boot

The FIFA Women's World Cup reached a historic climax as Spain secured their maiden championship title, defeating England in a closely contested final with a score of 1-0. The spotlight shone on Olga Carmona's decisive goal, propelling Spain to glory. Meanwhile, individual accolades recognised the talents of Mary Earps as the Golden Glove recipient, Aitana Bonmati as the Best Player, and the promising Salma Paralluelo as the Best Young Player of the tournament.

In a historic moment for women's football, Spain clinched their inaugural FIFA Women's World Cup title with a triumphant 1-0 victory over England at the iconic Stadium Australia in Sydney. This victory positioned Spain as the second nation, following Germany, to achieve the distinction of securing both the men's and women's World Cup trophies.

The decisive goal was orchestrated by Olga Carmona, who not only shone in the final but also played a pivotal role in the semifinals, netting the winner against Sweden. This showcased her impact and prowess throughout the tournament.

Hinata Miyazawa of Japan emerged as the Golden Boot recipient with an impressive tally of five goals in as many matches.

Aitana Bonmati of Spain was recognised as the Best Player of the Tournament for her influential role in orchestrating midfield strategies. Her contributions were highlighted by her brace in the round of 16, propelling Spain to a resounding 5-1 victory over Switzerland.

The young sensation Salma Paralluelo was bestowed the honour of the Best Young Player award. With an impressive track record, including 15 goals in 29 matches for La Roja, Paralluelo's ascent has been remarkable. Having already secured titles in the under-17 and under-20 categories, her World Cup victory served as another testament to her burgeoning talent.

Spain's coach, Jorge Vilda, acknowledged Paralluelo's potential, stating that her current excellence is merely a glimpse of what she is capable of achieving in the future. The young star is part of a rising cohort of talents that emerged during the World Cup, alongside individuals like 18-year-old Colombia forward Linda Caicedo, 20-year-old Australian forward Mary Fowler, and England's 21-year-old forward Lauren James.

Meanwhile, Mary Earps, the formidable goalkeeper representing England, clinched the Golden Glove award for her exceptional performances throughout the tournament. The Manchester United goalie, recipient of FIFA's Best Goalkeeper for 2022 following her victory at the Women's Euros, once again showcased her brilliance. Her remarkable skills were particularly evident in the final when she successfully thwarted Jennifer Hermoso's penalty kick, keeping England's hopes alive.

As the curtains closed on this remarkable World Cup journey, these standout players illuminated the tournament with their remarkable performances, leaving an indelible mark on the world of women's football.

