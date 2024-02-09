Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Messi's Hong Kong no-show sparks wave of outrage in China; slam Inter Miami star for playing in Japan

    Despite enthusiasts splashing upwards of 4,800 Hong Kong dollars ($500) to witness Inter Miami star Lionel Messi in action, they were met with disappointment as he remained sidelined.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

    Inter Miami star Lionel Messi's absence from a match in Hong Kong has ignited a wave of online outrage both in the city and mainland China. The football superstar, accused of seeking to embarrass Beijing or engaging in a sinister foreign plot, prompted fury among fans when he did not play in a friendly match, citing injury.

    Despite enthusiasts splashing upwards of 4,800 Hong Kong dollars ($500) to witness Messi in action, they were met with disappointment as he remained sidelined. The crowd chanted "Refund!" and expressed discontent, drowning out co-owner David Beckham with jeers as he attempted to address them.

    Messi's subsequent participation in a friendly match in Japan just days later further fueled accusations of singling out China, intensifying the controversy surrounding his absence.

    The outcry prompted the influential nationalist tabloid Global Times to suggest that nefarious foreign forces had conspired to damage the city's reputation.

    "One theory is that (Messi's) actions have political motives, as Hong Kong intends to boost [the] economy through the event and external forces deliberately wanted to embarrass Hong Kong through this incident," it said.

    "Judging from the development of the situation, the possibility of this speculation cannot be ruled out."

    The Hong Kong government has demanded an explanation from the match's organizers, who had requested public funding for the event, stating that they had been assured multiple times that Messi would participate.

    Despite Messi attributing his absence to "bad luck" and expressing hopes to return to the city, top Hong Kong government advisor Regina Ip has vehemently stated that Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning captain should "never be allowed to return."

    "Hong Kong people hate Messi, Inter-Miami, and the black hand behind them, for the deliberate and calculated snub to Hong Kong," Ip said on social media platform X. "His lies and hypocrisy are disgusting," she added.

    In mainland China, Messi's absence has dominated discussions on the Weibo platform throughout the week. A post by the footballer expressing regret for his inability to play was flooded with mocking comments and memes. Some memes depicted Messi as an Imperial Japanese soldier, alluding to allegations of his favoritism towards Japan over China.

    "Messi is very rude and arrogant, which is really annoying," one user wrote.

     

    Reflecting the sensitive sentiments, Hong Kong actress Samantha Ko Hoi-ling issued an apology on the platform after stating to local media in the city that she "understood" Messi's decision to skip the game. However, some observers suggested that the reaction may have been exaggerated.

    "Do we truly need to turn it into a struggle session?" wrote one user on Weibo, making a reference to China's tumultuous Cultural Revolution era, characterized by forced public confessions of alleged enemies of leader Mao Zedong.

     

    Hu Xijin, a prominent nationalist commentator, suggested that criticism should be "measured so as not to elevate his status."

    "As if a single careless manifestation of his could touch our great nation and hurt the feelings of our entire society," Xijin added.

