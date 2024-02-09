Blue cards in football explained: What is 10-minute sin bin rule & how fans have reacted to likely shake up?

The article discusses the reported introduction of blue cards and sin-bins in football, reactions from FIFA, UEFA, and fans, and the potential impact on the game.

Football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), is reportedly set to trial a new disciplinary system involving blue cards and sin-bins as a unique warning method. This approach is reportedly aimed at addressing cynical fouls, particularly those intended to halt counterattacks. The blue card system, distinct from the traditional yellow and red cards, has been used at grassroots levels for dissent and is now being considered for higher-level competitions.

Also read: Euro 2024 dilemma: Gareth Southgate keeps England managerial decision open

Sin-bins were initially introduced in the 2018-19 season, resulting in a reported 38% reduction in dissent across 31 English leagues. The system was subsequently expanded to all levels of grassroots football in the 2019-20 season, with the goal of promoting respect and fair play. The rule was then implemented in tier five of the National League system and tier three and below in women's football.

What will happen if a player is shown blue card?

Under the proposed plan, a player would be shown a blue card by the referee, leading to a 10-minute stint on the sidelines. The introduction of the blue card is part of an effort by football authorities to enhance participant behavior on the field and reduce on-field altercations. The color-coded system aims to provide a clear distinction between dissent, cynical fouls, and other offenses.

The system allows for the possibility of mixing colors. If a player, having served a 10-minute sin-bin period, receives another blue card, they would also be shown a red card, resulting in permanent dismissal from the game. Additionally, a combination of one blue and one yellow card would lead to a red card, emphasizing the severity of repeated offenses.

What has FIFA said?

While sin-bins have seen success at lower levels, top-tier leagues like England's Premier League have ruled out immediate participation in the trial. FIFA clarified that reports of the 'blue card' at elite levels are incorrect and premature. The IFAB is scheduled to discuss sin-bin trials at higher levels during its annual meeting in March, emphasizing responsible testing at lower levels.

"FIFA wishes to clarify that reports of the so-called 'blue card' at elite levels of football are incorrect and premature. Any such trials, if implemented, should be limited to testing in a responsible manner at lower levels, a position that FIFA intends to reiterate when this agenda item is discussed at the IFAB AGM on 2 March," it said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

"Death of Football"

Alexander Ceferin, UEFA's president, has vehemently criticized sin-bins, labeling them as "the death of football." He is not the only one voicing discontent. With the football community still grappling with the problematic implementation of video refereeing technology, other prominent figures within the sport have also expressed derision towards the proposed sin-bin system.

“Just bin the whole idea, forget about it. I don’t know why they keep interjecting themselves into the game”, was the verdict of the Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou.

Also read: Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: NBA legend LeBron James chooses his true G.O.A.T

How football fans reacted

"What is this blue-card sending off all about? Please, this is not basketball, keep our football the way it is," said one fan on X.

Another added, "The way how fast football is changing makes you wonder what’s coming next… Mixed teams with men and women? No trophies so everyone will be happy?"

A third user on X noted, "What’s happening to the game I loved…"

Meanwhile, a meme fest exploded on the social media platform, with several fans mocking the possibility of a blue card introduction in the game. Here's a look at some of the reactions on X.