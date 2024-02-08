Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: NBA legend LeBron James chooses his true G.O.A.T

    The arrival of Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer (MLS) has not only stirred up excitement in the football world but also attracted celebrity fans, including NBA superstar LeBron James. James, subtly settling the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) debate.

    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 6:07 PM IST

    Lionel Messi's move to Major League Soccer in the United States has garnered newfound attention for both the sport and the Argentine maestro. Football, or soccer, as commonly referred to in that region, has witnessed a surge in popularity, drawing celebrities to witness Messi's performances. NBA superstar LeBron James, among those captivated, subtly settled the G.O.A.T debate in football by hailing the former Barcelona star as the ultimate player in the sport.

    LeBron James remarked, "Seeing the GOAT of soccer, Lionel Messi, grace the MLS with his presence is a game-changer for us. His arrival not only elevates the league but also inspires a new generation of soccer fans in our country."

    Recognising Messi's unparalleled dedication, work ethic, and talent, James expressed deep respect and admiration for the football icon, extending his best wishes. Meanwhile, Messi recently joined the Inter Miami squad in Tokyo for a friendly match.

    Playing 30 minutes in the encounter against Vissel Kobe, Messi's appearance in a pre-season game followed a previous no-show that sparked controversy in Hong Kong. Despite the friendly ending in a goalless draw, Messi's entrance into the match sent the crowd into a roaring frenzy, with passionate cheers accompanying his every touch.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 6:07 PM IST
