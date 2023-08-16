Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi's brilliance takes Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final with unbeaten streak

    Lionel Messi continues to make waves for Inter Miami as he propels the team into the Leagues Cup final

    Football Lionel Messi's brilliance takes Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final with unbeaten streak osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 9:32 AM IST

    Lionel Messi displayed his remarkable prowess by netting his ninth goal in six matches, maintaining Miami's unbeaten streak since his arrival and propelling the MLS team into the Leagues Cup final. Despite being touted as Inter Miami's most challenging trial during the Lionel Messi era, the South Florida squad quickly took the upper hand thanks to Josef Martínez, who exploited a gap in the Philadelphia defence and found the back of the net within five minutes.

    Inter Miami's fortunes escalated even further as Messi recorded his ninth goal in six games with the club. This goal, his longest-range strike since 2012, came from outside the box and was a blazing shot that left the diving goalkeeper helpless.

    While Philadelphia made attempts to stage a comeback, Messi's squad decisively sealed their victory just before the first-half whistle. Jordi Alba was sent through on goal and expertly slotted in their third of the night, hushing Subaru Park.

    Philadelphia legend Alejandro Bedoya, however, refused to let his team exit without a fight. He emerged from the bench to score, narrowing Miami's lead with 20 minutes left on the clock.

    Also Read: Women's FIFA World Cup 2023: Sensational late turnaround; Spain secures first-ever final spot

    Any hopes of a Philadelphia resurgence were crushed in the final moments by second-half substitute David Ruiz. His goal rounded off an authoritative performance by Miami and secured Tata Martino's team a spot in the Leagues Cup final.

    Now, Miami will anxiously anticipate the outcome between Nashville and Monterrey to determine their final opponent.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 9:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid highlights the need to strengthen India's batting depth ahead of mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid highlights the need to strengthen India's batting depth ahead of mega event

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes' potential ODI return will be England's key focus osf

    Ben Stokes' potential ODI return; England's key focus for World Cup squad

    Football Women's FIFA World Cup 2023: Sensational late turnaround; Spain secures first-ever final spot osf

    Women's FIFA World Cup 2023: Sensational late turnaround; Spain secures first-ever final spot

    Cricket India's Asia Cup 2023 squad: BCCI selectors face key decisions osf

    India's Asia Cup 2023 squad: BCCI selectors face key decisions

    Cricket Wanindu Hasaranga bids adieu to Test cricket to excel in the limited-overs osf

    Wanindu Hasaranga bids adieu to Test cricket to excel in the limited-overs

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi NDA leaders pay respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary gcw

    PM Modi, NDA leaders pay respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

    Petrol Diesel price today August 16 Check latest rates in Delhi Bangalore Chennai and other cities gcw

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 16: Check latest rates in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

    Fighter Motion Poster: Ranveer Singh showers love on wifey Deepika Padukone's first intense look vma

    Fighter Motion Poster: Ranveer Singh showers love on wifey Deepika Padukone's first intense look

    Kerala News live 16 August 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Puthuppally bypoll: CPM candidate Jaick C Thomas to file nomination today

    Dharmendra posing with Aamir, his son Azad Rao Khan makes fans ecstatic; Know details vma

    Dharmendra posing with Aamir, his son Azad Rao Khan makes fans ecstatic; Know details

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon