Top 5 automatic SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Price, features, and more

Image credits: FREEPIK

Affordable automatic SUVs

Here is a list of affordable automatic SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India.

Image credits: Getty

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

1-litre turbo-petrol engine, 1.2-liter DualJet petrol engine options. These will produce 110 bhp and 90 bhp power output respectively. Starting ex-showroom price of Rs 7.51 lakh.

Image credits: Facebook

Tata Punch

1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 88 bhp of power and 115 Nm of torque. It uses a 5-speed AMT gearbox unit for transmission duty. Starting ex-showroom price of Rs 6 lakhs.

Image credits: Social media

Hyundai Exter

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It will produce 83 bhp of power and 114 Nm of torque. 5-speed AMT gearbox. Starting ex-showroom price of Rs 6.13 lakh

Image credits: Facebook

Nissan Magnite

1-litre naturally aspirated engine comes with 5-speed AMT and 1-litre turbo-petrol engine features CVT transmission. Price starts from Rs 6 lakhs.

Image credits: Nissan Website

Renault Kiger

Comes with 1-litre naturally aspirated engine and 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. Starting ex-showroom price of Rs 6 lakh.

Image credits: Renault Website
