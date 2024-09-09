Ishaan Khatter turns up the heat in semi-nude photoshoot amid 'The Perfect Couple' frenzy [WATCH]

Let's take a look at Ishaan Khatter's shredded body amid the release of his Hollywood debut 'The Perfect Couple'.

Ahead of the release of Ishaan's Netflix web series 'The Perfect Couple', the actor has shared a sizzling video flaunting his chiseled body with a collaboration with thedirtymagazine.

Ishaan Khatter recently made his Hollywood debut with the series, The Perfect Couple. The actor also dropped dead a breathtaking video of him flaunting his sculpted physique.

Ishaan collaborated with thedirtymagazine for a semi-nude photoshoot, raising the heat ahead of the release of his Netflix series on September 5. In the mystery crime drama, Ishaan will be seen alongside Nicole Kidman, Eve Hewson, Billy Howie, and more.

Fans are flooding the post's comment section and drooling over Ishan's hot bod. One user wrote, Damn damn hot!" a user commented, while another wrote, "Oh y'all know what people want..." Check out the post here.

Ishaan recently portrayed the male lead alongside Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple, which is currently available on Netflix. The crime thriller revolves around an inquiry into a body discovered just hours before a grandiose wedding ceremony, and each of the people involved becomes a suspect.

