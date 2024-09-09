Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ishaan Khatter turns up the heat in semi-nude photoshoot amid 'The Perfect Couple' frenzy [WATCH]

    Let's take a look at Ishaan Khatter's shredded body amid the release of his Hollywood debut 'The Perfect Couple'. 

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 9:05 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 9:05 PM IST

    Ahead of the release of Ishaan's Netflix web series 'The Perfect Couple', the actor has shared a sizzling video flaunting his chiseled body with a collaboration with thedirtymagazine. 

    article_image2

    Ishaan Khatter recently made his Hollywood debut with the series, The Perfect Couple. The actor also dropped dead a breathtaking video of him flaunting his sculpted physique. 

    article_image3

    Ishaan collaborated with thedirtymagazine for a semi-nude photoshoot, raising the heat ahead of the release of his Netflix series on September 5. In the mystery crime drama, Ishaan will be seen alongside Nicole Kidman, Eve Hewson, Billy Howie, and more. 

    article_image4

    Fans are flooding the post's comment section and drooling over Ishan's hot bod. One user wrote, Damn damn hot!" a user commented, while another wrote, "Oh y'all know what people want..."

    Check out the post here. 

    article_image5

    Ishaan recently portrayed the male lead alongside Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple, which is currently available on Netflix. The crime thriller revolves around an inquiry into a body discovered just hours before a grandiose wedding ceremony, and each of the people involved becomes a suspect.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vettaiyan song 'Manasilaayo' OUT: Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier dance together in this Tamil-Malayalam fusion dmn

    Vettaiyan song 'Manasilaayo' OUT: Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier dance together in this Tamil-Malayalam fusion

    Made me sit on his lap, kissed me...; Actress accuses Bengali director Arindam Sil of inappropriate behavior ATG

    'Made me sit on his lap, kissed me...; Actress accuses Bengali director Arindam Sil of inappropriate behaviour

    Jr NTR, Sandeep Vanga Reddy to work together? 'Devara' star meets 'Kabir Singh' director, see VIRAL pic ATG

    Jr NTR, Sandeep Vanga Reddy to work together? 'Devara' star meets 'Kabir Singh' director, see VIRAL pic

    Ajay Devgn when opened up about dating multiple women at once; here's what he said (Video) RBA

    Ajay Devgn when opened up about dating multiple women at once; here's what he said (Video)

    You CAN'T shoot in Kerala government hospital anymore! The State Human Rights Commission imposes ban RKK

    You CAN'T shoot in Kerala government hospital anymore! The State Human Rights Commission imposes ban

    Recent Stories

    Tirunelveli HORROR! Woman arrested for murdering neighbour's 3-year-old son; body found in washing machine snt

    Tirunelveli HORROR! Woman arrested for murdering neighbour's 3-year-old son; body found in washing machine

    Actress Ramya Nambeesan latest photoshoot: Check out her stunning clicks dmn

    Actress Ramya Nambeesan latest photoshoot: Check out her stunning clicks

    Top 5 automatic SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Price, features, and more dmn

    Top 5 automatic SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Price, features, and more

    Top 5 automatic SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Price, features, and more dmn

    Top 5 automatic SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Price, features, and more

    Can you eat banana on empty stomach? Know the truth dmn

    Can you eat banana on empty stomach? Know the truth

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon