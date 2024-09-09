Tirunelveli HORROR! Woman arrested for murdering neighbour's 3-year-old son; body found in washing machine

In a chilling development, the Radhapuram police in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu, have arrested a 40-year-old woman, Thangammal, on charges of murdering her neighbour’s three-year-old son, Sanjay.

In a chilling development, the Radhapuram police in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu, have arrested a 40-year-old woman, Thangammal, on charges of murdering her neighbour’s three-year-old son, Sanjay. The boy's body was discovered hidden inside a washing machine in Thangammal's home.

The tragic incident unfolded on Monday morning in Athukurichi village. Sanjay, who was playing near his house, went missing while his mother, Ramya, was preparing to take him to anganwadi. Sanjay’s father, Vignesh, a construction worker, along with other family members, conducted a search in the vicinity but was unable to locate the child. Subsequently, they approached the Radhapuram police for assistance.

Vignesh, suspecting that their neighbour Thangammal might be involved in the disappearance, informed the police. Acting on his suspicion, officers conducted a search of Thangammal’s residence. In a horrifying discovery, they found Sanjay’s body wrapped in a sack and concealed inside a washing machine. The remains were subsequently transported to Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital in Kanyakumari for a postmortem examination.

Senior police officials, including District Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Silambarasan and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) R. Yogesh Kumar, were promptly dispatched to the scene to oversee the investigation. Thangammal has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated by the police.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Thangammal had a history of strained relations with the boy’s family, exacerbated by a personal tragedy. She had reportedly blamed Vignesh’s family for the death of her own son in a road accident, which contributed to her animosity towards them. The police are now exploring whether there were any additional individuals involved in the crime.

Authorities are continuing their probe into the case, aiming to uncover the full extent of Thangammal’s actions and any possible accomplices. This case has shocked the local community and has drawn attention from senior law enforcement officials as they seek to bring justice for the young victim and his grieving family.

