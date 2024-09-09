Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tirunelveli HORROR! Woman arrested for murdering neighbour's 3-year-old son; body found in washing machine

    In a chilling development, the Radhapuram police in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu, have arrested a 40-year-old woman, Thangammal, on charges of murdering her neighbour’s three-year-old son, Sanjay.

    Tirunelveli HORROR! Woman arrested for murdering neighbour's 3-year-old son; body found in washing machine snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 9:05 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 9:05 PM IST

    In a chilling development, the Radhapuram police in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu, have arrested a 40-year-old woman, Thangammal, on charges of murdering her neighbour’s three-year-old son, Sanjay. The boy's body was discovered hidden inside a washing machine in Thangammal's home.

    The tragic incident unfolded on Monday morning in Athukurichi village. Sanjay, who was playing near his house, went missing while his mother, Ramya, was preparing to take him to anganwadi. Sanjay’s father, Vignesh, a construction worker, along with other family members, conducted a search in the vicinity but was unable to locate the child. Subsequently, they approached the Radhapuram police for assistance.

    Vignesh, suspecting that their neighbour Thangammal might be involved in the disappearance, informed the police. Acting on his suspicion, officers conducted a search of Thangammal’s residence. In a horrifying discovery, they found Sanjay’s body wrapped in a sack and concealed inside a washing machine. The remains were subsequently transported to Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital in Kanyakumari for a postmortem examination.

    Senior police officials, including District Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Silambarasan and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) R. Yogesh Kumar, were promptly dispatched to the scene to oversee the investigation. Thangammal has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated by the police.

    Preliminary investigations reveal that Thangammal had a history of strained relations with the boy’s family, exacerbated by a personal tragedy. She had reportedly blamed Vignesh’s family for the death of her own son in a road accident, which contributed to her animosity towards them. The police are now exploring whether there were any additional individuals involved in the crime.

    Authorities are continuing their probe into the case, aiming to uncover the full extent of Thangammal’s actions and any possible accomplices. This case has shocked the local community and has drawn attention from senior law enforcement officials as they seek to bring justice for the young victim and his grieving family.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 23-year-old succumbs to jaundice in Malappuram while undergoing treatment dmn

    Kerala: 23-year-old succumbs to jaundice in Malappuram while undergoing treatment

    Caught on camera: Class 12 girl dragged 350m by bike-borne snatchers in Jalandhar, loses her phone (WATCH) shk

    Caught on camera: Class 12 girl dragged 350m by bike-borne snatchers in Jalandhar, loses her phone (WATCH)

    BREAKING: First Mpox case confirmed in India, ministry calls it isolated case shk

    Health Ministry confirms India's 1st Mpox case; clarifies virus not linked to global public health emergency

    Tarang Shakti 2024: Vice Chiefs of Army, Air Force and Navy flew in LCA Tejas dmn

    Tarang Shakti 2024: Vice Chiefs of Army, Air Force and Navy flew in LCA Tejas

    Gorakhpur's terracotta gets boost from Yogi govt, to shine at international trade show with 4 featured stalls dmn

    Gorakhpur's terracotta gets boost from Yogi govt, to shine at international trade show with 4 featured stalls

    Recent Stories

    Ishaan Khatter turns up the heat in semi-nude photoshoot amid 'The Perfect Couple' frenzy [WATCH] RTM

    Ishaan Khatter turns up the heat in semi-nude photoshoot amid 'The Perfect Couple' frenzy [WATCH]

    Actress Ramya Nambeesan latest photoshoot: Check out her stunning clicks dmn

    Actress Ramya Nambeesan latest photoshoot: Check out her stunning clicks

    Top 5 automatic SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Price, features, and more dmn

    Top 5 automatic SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Price, features, and more

    Top 5 automatic SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Price, features, and more dmn

    Top 5 automatic SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Price, features, and more

    Can you eat banana on empty stomach? Know the truth dmn

    Can you eat banana on empty stomach? Know the truth

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon