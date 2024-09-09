Actress Ramya Nambeesan latest photoshoot: Check out her stunning clicks

Hailing from Kochi in Kerala, Remya Nambeesan is an actress and playback singer, who made her debut as a child artist. Check out some of her beautiful clicks from a recent photoshoot.

Actress Ramya Nambeesan was born in Kochi in 1986 and is 38 years old. She made her debut as an actress at the age of 14 in a Malayalam film 'Sayahnam' released in 2000.

Ramya Nambeesan made her Tamil debut in 2005 through the film "Oru Naal Oru Kanavu" starring popular actor Srikanth. In 2006, she made her debut as a heroine in the film industry in a Malayalam film. She has also been working in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film the past 24 years.

Ramya Nambeesan, who played the heroine of actor Vijay Sethupathi in the 2012 Tamil film "Pizza", which became a turning point for him, and gained huge popularity among the Tamil audience, went on to star in Tamil films like "Sethupathi", "Saithan", "Sathya", "Seethakaathi" and "Natpunna Ennanu Theriyuma". Apart from being an actress, Ramya Nambeesan is also a very good singer.

Ramya Nambeesan was nominated for the SIIMA Award for singing the song 'Fy Fy Fy Kalaachify' in Vishal's Pandiya Nadu, which was released in Tamil in 2013. She has sung over 20 songs in both Tamil and Malayalam. Ramya, who last acted in Vijay Antony's Raththam, is currently acting in a Malayalam and Tamil film.

