Women's FIFA World Cup 2023: Sensational late turnaround; Spain secures first-ever final spot

Spain orchestrated a remarkable comeback to secure their inaugural Women’s World Cup final appearance. The exhilarating match condemned Sweden to their fourth semi-final loss in World Cup history. The first half transpired at a deliberate pace, unsurprisingly seeing Spain control possession, yet struggling to find clear-cut scoring opportunities against a resolute Swedish defence that had previously overcome formidable opponents like the USA and Japan. Noteworthy throughout the opening half was the impressive performance of Alexia Putellas, though the most notable chance within the initial 45 minutes materialised for the Scandinavians. Fridolina Rolfö's near-post volley prompted a quick-witted save, showcasing the stern challenge posed by Sweden.

As the game progressed, Sweden found their stride, coinciding with Putellas making way for 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo. This tactical shift proved pivotal, as Paralluelo's dynamism injected a fresh source of disruption into Sweden's defensive structure. Her directness and swiftness forced Sweden to retreat and ultimately opened up avenues for Spain's offensive maneuvers. The introduction yielded dividends when Alba Redondo narrowly missed converting a menacing delivery from Jenni Hermoso into the side-netting. It was another Hermoso cross that led to the pivotal breakthrough, as Paralluelo elegantly volleyed the ball into the net, propelling Spain into a well-deserved lead.

With less than ten minutes remaining on the clock, this World Cup semi-final was far from settled. Sweden's substitute Lina Hurtig delivered a header that found Rebecka Blomqvist, who skillfully volleyed home, seemingly setting the stage for extra time. However, another plot twist unfolded, as Olga Carmona unleashed a sensational strike from outside the box merely moments later, reinstating Spain's advantage.

With this stunning victory, Spain solidified their position in the World Cup final. Their next challenge awaits in the form of a duel against either Australia or England, a clash that promises to be a fitting culmination to this weekend's spectacular event.

Also Read: Premier League 2023/2024: Assessing the best and worst debuts from the opening weekend