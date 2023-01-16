Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mbappe vilified for failing to convert Messi assist in PSG's 2nd defeat post World Cup break

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe has been heavily criticised for failing to convert a Lionel Messi assist during the team's 1-0 loss to Rennes, with some angry fans of the Argentinian legend stating that the French icon deliberately missed the target after what transpired at the World Cup 2022 final.

    football ligue1 Mbappe vilified for failing to convert Messi assist in PSG's 2nd defeat post World Cup break snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 5:32 PM IST

    In his first game since France's defeat to Argentina at the Qatar World Cup 2022 final, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe missed a shocker off Lionel Messi's assist during the club's 1-0 loss to Rennes in the Ligue 1 on Sunday, drawing massive ire from fans of the 35-year-old legend.

    Also read: 'Good vibes only': All is well between PSG's Mbappe and Messi after epic World Cup 2022; here's proof

    Mbappe had a fantastic opportunity to score the equaliser for the Parisians five minutes after the home team had secured the first goal. When Messi went deep to recover the ball and laid on a threaded pass to the Frenchman, it appeared that PSG had the game in hand. The 24-year-old sensation collected the pass, ran into the penalty area, and suddenly shot from 16 yards over the crossbar.

    Rennes' skipper, right-back Hamari Traore, scored the game's sole goal on the hour mark, handing PSG their second defeat since the Qatar World Cup 2022 break. "We need to find our game back. We knew this would be a difficult game, and it was. We had the ball, but we failed to threaten them. Rennes defended with too much ease," said PSG boss Christophe Galtier following the shock defeat.

    PSG has struggled to perform convincingly since the World Cup finished as its star players attempt to rediscover their mojo. Messi was unable to have any impact on the game, while Neymar was equally ineffective. PSG's standout players have been Gianluigi Donnarumma and calm 16-year-old midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery.

    PSG boss: We need a wakeup call

    "I'm not worried, but we need a wake-up call. The World Cup is over. We've been scattered for eight weeks, so we have to retrieve some cohesiveness and pace," PSG boss added.

    Galtier must now return to winning ways that defined PSG's start of the season with the prolific trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe coming nicely together. Fast approaching is the pivotal Champions League round of 16 clashes against Bayern Munich, and more concerningly, Lens and Marseille are currently just a hair's breadth behind Ligue 1's leaders. 

    "This is a tight league, but I'm not used to watch the standings. I'm focusing on performances, and I have work to do," the PSG boss concluded.

    Also read: Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch in India and more

    Meanwhile, Mbappe continues to face the wrath of online trolls and haters, who have slammed the French star for missing Messi's pass deliberately. "He is trying his all not to give Messi that Ballon d'Or," wrote one annoyed fan of the Argentinian legend, while another added, "Mbappe, God will definitely punish you."

    A third Messi fan noted, "I am convinced he is on a mission against Messi. If that's against Argentina, he scores it easily," while a fourth added, "I'm convinced that he missed it on purpose."

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions on the micro-blogging site:

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 5:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Who does Virat Kohli credit for creating big difference in his batting? shubman gill-ayh

    Who does Virat Kohli credit for creating 'big difference' in his batting?

    football Gary Neville vs Piers Morgan: War of words erupt after former Man United icon claims Arsenal won't win premier league snt

    Gary Neville vs Piers Morgan: War of words erupt after 'T-Bag' claims Arsenal won't win Premier League

    Game changer Cricketers, fans applaud BCCI after Viacom 18 bags Womens IPL media rights for 951 crore snt

    'Game-changer': Cricketers, fans applaud BCCI after Viacom 18 bags Women's IPL media rights for Rs 951 crore

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: 19-year-old defender Bikash Yumnam roped in by Chennaiyin FC CFC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 19-year-old defender Bikash Yumnam roped in by Chennaiyin FC

    football north london derby Disgraceful Supporters slam fan attack on Arsenal Aaron Ramsdale; Tottenham star Richarlison trolled snt

    Supporters slam fan attack on Arsenal goalie Ramsdale; Tottenham's 'cry baby' Richarlison trolled

    Recent Stories

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Who does Virat Kohli credit for creating big difference in his batting? shubman gill-ayh

    Who does Virat Kohli credit for creating 'big difference' in his batting?

    ShareChat announces layoffs fires 20 per cent employees in latest job cuts gcw

    ShareChat announces layoffs, fires 20% employees in latest job cuts

    Trying to be the Ajinkya that I used to b' - Rahane on his Test comeback-ayh

    'Trying to be the Ajinkya that I used to be' - Rahane on his Test comeback

    Union Budget 2023: Auto industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Union Budget 2023: Auto industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2023 Know dates bank offers time for amazing deals everything here gcw

    Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2023: Know dates, bank offers, time for amazing deals

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon