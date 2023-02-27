Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    League Cup 2022-23 Final: De Gea, Shaw, Fernandes, Rashford react as Man United officially begins 'new era'

    League Cup 2022-23 Final: Manchester United dominated Newcastle United 2-0, winning its sixth title in the tournament and first under Erk ten Hag. Meanwhile, here while the Red Devils' David de Gea, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford said.

    football League Cup 2022-23 Final: David De Gea, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford react as Manchester United officially begins new era-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 9:52 AM IST

    "Manchester United is back into the winning business" is what the commentators said on Sunday after it dominated Newcastle United 2-0 in the 2022-23 League Cup Final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. Consequently, it was its sixth title in the competition and the first under club head coach Erik ten Hag.

    It ended the Red Devils' six-year-long wait for a title, its most prolonged, having last won the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League (UEL) under Jose Mourinho. It was the side's second crack at a title at this time, having ended as the runner-up during the 2020-21 UEL under Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Meanwhile, the United players were in a jubilant mood after the title triumph, and here's how some of the players reacted post-conquest.

    David de Gea (to BBC Radio 5 Live): "We are still in three competitions, and we have the chance to win more trophies. The mentality of the team is a winning one. I've been here a long, so it means a lot. I'm emotional because it has been so long without a trophy. I'm happy here for the fans. We've been in a couple of finals [that] we lost, so we knew today we had to do it. We were against a difficult side, but I'm proud of the team."

    On surpassing Peter Schmeichel's clean-sheet record: "To win the final and break the record on the same day is unbelievable. I love this team, so it's a great moment. People are having an impact from the bench too."

    Luke Shaw (to Sky Sports): "It feels amazing. We said before that we want to create our history here with the new team and manager, and I think [this] was the start. I think the connection now is easy to see, we feel the love from the fans, and we hope they feel the same from us. We wanted to start with a trophy, and this is just the beginning for us."

    Marcus Rashford (to Sky): "It's massive for us to be involved in these games. It's something that we've missed as a club. To come all this way and go on and win it. Hopefully, it pushes us to keep going now. The hunger is to have more moments like this. I've been in finals where we've won and lost, and when you win, it's massive for the club. It's part of our history at the club, and we want to keep adding to that. I'm buzzing with the result. We want to be involved in many games and stay in competitions. We must keep pushing and going for everything if we want to win things."

    Bruno Fernandes (to Sky): "It's an amazing feeling. We've been searching for this moment – the players and the club together. We finally got our trophy, I think deservedly. It's all about winning trophies, and finally, we did it. I'm satisfied because I finally have a trophy but I want more. It's been an amazing period. It's the first trophy of the season, but we want more. It is not enough for this club. We want more, and we need more. For our standards, we need more."

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 9:52 AM IST
