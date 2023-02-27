League Cup 2022-23 Final: 'BRINGING IT HOME' - Supporters run amok as United wins first title in six years

League Cup 2022-23: Manchester United produced another dominant performance despite a stern late fightback instinct from Newcastle United and won the Final 2-0. It is the Red Devils' first title in six years, as social media went frenzied.

English giants Manchester United was at its best again during the 2022-23 League Cup Final against Newcastle United. Played at the Wembley Stadium in London, the former dominated in the opening half, as a couple of goals from Casemiro (33rd) and Sven Botman (39, own goal) in the same half got the job done.

Playing its second competitive final in six years, it was United's first title in this span, having previously ended up as the runner-up during the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League (UEL) against Villareal under then-head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Notably, current boss Erik ten Hag has become the third manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to hand the Red Devils a title in his maiden season in charge.

ALSO READ: The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 winner leaked? Check out if its Messi, Mbappe or Benzema

The opening half saw an initial exchange of sudden attacks from both sides, with the Magpies looking marginally better. However, after the 20th minute, United picked up its pace, while in the 33rd, a resulting free-kick saw United take the lead, with Luke Shaw's set-piece becoming a fine assist for Casemiro, who headed it in.

Six minutes later, it was another counter-attack from the Red Devils. Rashford sprinted in from the left and tactically lobbed the ball over Newcastle goalkeeper Thomas Karius, who got a touch post deflection from Botman, but not enough to stop the ball from going in. Things calmly went into half-time.

ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: 'You feel something is not right' - Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool held goalless by Crystal Palace

The following half turned out to be an extremely competitive one from both sides, with both having their share of chances. While United frustrated Newcastle with its stubborn defending, the former had two or three opportunities to triple their lead. However, the instinct to experiment did not allow it to happen, and the Red Devils eventually got the job done comfortably.

As for some of the stats that came out of the tie: