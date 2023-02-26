The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 winner leaked? Check out if its Messi, Mbappe or Benzema

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 will occur on February 28. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the result of the winner has been leaked. Check out of the winner is Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

The first significant football award of the year will be The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022, which will take place in Paris on Tuesday. As for the standout men's player of the year award, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema are the three shortlisted players among the finalists. Most fans desperately hope for the former to take it home.

Argentine superstar Messi has been phenomenal for French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season. At the same time, he continued the same momentum with Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, where he helped his side win its third global title and the first of his exemplary career, thus making him an outright favourite to win The Best award over Kylian Mbappe, who finished as the tournament's highest goal-scorer.

ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: 'You feel something is not right' - Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool held goalless by Crystal Palace