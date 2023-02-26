Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: 'You feel something is not right' - Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool held goalless by Crystal Palace

    EPL 2022-23: Liverpool's torrid season continued on Saturday night after it was held to a goalless draw to Crystal Palace, piling more pressure on its quest for a top-four finish. Meanwhile, The Reds' boss has admitted that "something is not right".

    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    English giants Liverpool has had an underwhelming season so far. On Saturday, during its 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) to Crystal Palace away from home, the visitors were held to a goalless draw, piling more misery as it struggles for a top-four finish while its quest for a European berth also looks dicey.

    As a result of this draw, The Reds are placed seventh, as they faintly remain in contention for the top four and a European spot. In the meantime, club head coach Jurgen Klopp was again left frustrated with his boys' lacklustre display on the field, while he also went on to admit that something might be seriously wrong with his side.

    Lecturing to Sky Sports after the stalemate, Klopp cited, "I liked the start to the game. The dynamic was good, and the passes were good. Ultimately, we had to play between the lines because we didn't threaten them behind enough. They had no shots on target. We had three or four."

    "We hit the crossbar. Usually, we score one or two [of] the chances we had. We didn't do that tonight. I think we killed the atmosphere with the way we played. When football is predictable, it means it's easier to defend. You feel something needs to be corrected. But it's an away point, and it's okay. It's not brilliant, but it's okay," added Klopp.

    The result piles more misery on Liverpool after suffering a brutal 2-5 thrashing to defending European champion Real Madrid in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) pre-quarters opening leg at home. Klopp concluded by noting, "I didn't see a massive influence. If we score, we go home and win 1-0."

