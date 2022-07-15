Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No more signings for Real Madrid, confirms Ancelotti; reveals Hazard's role for next season

    Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Real Madrid will not sign any more players in this summer's transfer window, insisting his team is 'fine' as it is. 

    Madrid, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 3:55 PM IST

    Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has declared that his club is "fine" as it is and that no additional players will be added during the summer transfer window.

    Since winning the Champions League in May, the Los Blancos have been rather busy, buying Antonio Rudiger for free after his Chelsea contract expired and Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco for 72 million pounds.

    After missing out on sensational Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe, Ancelotti's team has been connected with several attackers. Still, the Italian manager insists there won't be any more additions.

    Also read: Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. follows 'idol' Ronaldo's fitness method; wows with ripped physique

    According to Ancelotti, despite his difficulties since joining the team, Eden Hazard may be deployed as a fake No. 9 for the upcoming season.

    As reported by Marca, the 63-year-old said, "I can't talk about the signings, but I'm already saying that everything is over. We're not going to sign anyone. We're fine like this."

    On the striker position, Ancelotti added, "We have many options for that position. Benzema is number 1 but we have to understand that it will be a strange season, different, with the World Cup in between and we have to see different options. My idea is to try to see Eden in that position."

    "Given the quality that Eden has and his qualities, it could be good for us to test him there as. It's a similar case to Asensio," the Italian added.

    Hazard has struggled to maintain a consistent starting position in recent years. In his three years with Real Madrid, the Belgian has only scored six goals overall, the same as his lowest tally in a single season at Chelsea.

    However, Hazard is reportedly more physically fit than he has been in a while and could finally recoup the 103 million pounds the team invested in him in 2019.

    Rudiger and Tchouameni, two recent additions, were also lauded by Ancelotti, who said, "The signings bring great quality to the squad. They are, in their positions, the best that could be found on the market."

    "Rudiger is a great central defender and Tchouameni is the same, he is very young and has a lot of projection. He is already an international with France... we take advantage of this tour so that they adapt to the squad that we have," the Real Madrid boss stated.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi? Giorgio Chiellini chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

    The Los Blancos won their 35th La Liga championship by 13 points the previous season and then defeated Liverpool to win their 14th Champions League crown. On August 10, they will face Europa League champion Eintracht Frankfurt in the Super Cup, followed by a four-day trip to Almeria to begin their league title defence.

