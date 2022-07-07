Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. follows 'idol' Ronaldo's fitness method; wows with ripped physique

Brazil and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr., who follows the Cristiano Ronaldo method of fitness, is seeing great results as he boasts his ripped physique from Ibiza training sessions.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram (L); Vinicius Jr. Twitter (R)

Vinicius Jr., who scored the winning goal for Real Madrid in last season's Champions League final against Liverpool, has impressed fans and pundits worldwide. The Brazilian winger, who once faced his fair share of critics, has worked extremely hard to become one of Los Blancos' most celebrated stars. The 21-year-old winger, who idolises former club legend Cristiano Ronaldo, has also impressed fans with his fitness levels and dedication to his workout routines.

Image Credit: Vinicius Jr. Twitter

Vinicius Jr. recently posted a series of workout images to social media. The photos show the young sensation putting in the work on a holiday to ensure that he returns to pre-season training in the best possible shape.

Image Credit: Vinicius Jr. Twitter

The 21-year-old has just enjoyed the best season of his career, scoring 22 goals and providing 16 assists in 52 games, but he's not resting on his laurels. He continues to focus on his fitness levels and follows 37-year-old Ronaldo's method to be in top shape for a challenging football season.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

The Portuguese superstar is one of the fittest athletes on this planet and has inspired millions to adopt a healthy way of life. Ronaldo, who is caught in the storm over a potential transfer away from Manchester United, has no compromise regarding his workout routines. The legendary striker recently proved the same when he posted pictures of himself in the gym while on vacation in Majorca. And disciple Vinicius Jr. has been following in the iconic footballer's footsteps.

Image Credit: Vinicius Jr. Twitter

In May 2020, Vinicius Jr. revealed that he was following the 'so-called Cristiano Ronaldo method' to become a world-class footballer, which includes constantly improving his fitness and physical and mental attributes.

Image Credit: Vinicius Jr. Twitter

The South American, who had more than his fair share of critics and doubters during his first few seasons at the Bernabeu, hired a chef and personal trainer to accompany him at his Madrid home. The chef monitored Vinicius's diet closely and worked on a new nutritional plan to ensure he ate well. It wasn't long before the skilful winger became stronger and quicker after reducing his body fat percentage.

Image Credit: Vinicius Jr. Twitter